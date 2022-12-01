Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.