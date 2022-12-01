 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze Introductory Press Conference

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze speaks at an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn students share their thoughts on the hiring of Hugh Freeze as head football coach

Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision.

Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.

Auburn students are divided as they decide if they will support the new head coach. We caught up with a few of them on campus to get their remarks.

Watch video here.

