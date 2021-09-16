Watch now: Heisman House uses Auburn graduate’s idea for new Bo Jackson commercial

The new Heisman House commercial has an orange and blue flair.
It’s authentically Auburn — written by an Auburn graduate.
Author and Auburn football fan Van Allen Plexico came up with the idea for Nissan’s newest commercial in the Heisman House series, featuring Bo Jackson and Aubie ‘celebrating everything’ by rolling trees with toilet paper outside the house.
The new commercial will air on national television on ABC on Saturday during Auburn football’s primetime showdown with Penn State.
“To think that Bo Jackson and Aubie are running around doing stuff because of an idea I had just blows my mind,” Plexico said. “It’s crazy.”
Before the Penn State game, the commercial will debut Thursday night during ESPN’s broadcast of the game between Ohio and Louisiana.
The idea for the ad came from a tweet by Plexico. This year, the series’ creators reached out to 10 fans who had posted ideas and bought the rights to use their stories in the commercials.
The Heisman House series seems to take the idea of the ‘Heisman fraternity’ literally, depicting former Heisman Trophy winners in day-to-day life living together in a house.
“They sent me a message and it says, ‘We’re interested in buying your idea,’” Plexico said. “That was in May. They got me immediately under a non-disclosure so I haven’t been able to say anything until today. Today is the first day they said, ‘OK, you can talk about it.’
“I’ve been about to blow up,” he laughed.
In the final commercial, Jackson and Aubie run outside to roll a tree after watching an Auburn touchdown on TV. Then they run outside to celebrate Tim Tebow buying a new truck, and something as mundane as Barry Sanders finding a French fry in the couch.
“Those Auburn guys have a weird way of celebrating,” Sanders remarks in the commercial.
It ends with Baker Mayfield leaning out of the bathroom to call for help — out of toilet paper because it’s all in the trees.
Plexico originally suggested a commercial with Alabama running back Derrick Henry calling out for toilet paper, before the scene cuts to Auburn’s Heisman winners sitting under rolled trees outside.
“They just kind of got the beginnings of the ideas and then they had some good writers that came in and fleshed it out to make a full commercial,” Plexico said. “I think it’s great. I couldn’t be happier.”
Plexico, a fiction author and owner of White Rocket Books, graduated from Auburn in 1990. He hosts the AU Wishbone Podcast with fellow Auburn graduate John Ringer. Their latest Auburn football book ‘We Believed’ was released Aug. 1.