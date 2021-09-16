Watch now: Heisman House uses Auburn graduate’s idea for new Bo Jackson commercial

“They sent me a message and it says, ‘We’re interested in buying your idea,’” Plexico said. “That was in May. They got me immediately under a non-disclosure so I haven’t been able to say anything until today. Today is the first day they said, ‘OK, you can talk about it.’

“I’ve been about to blow up,” he laughed.

In the final commercial, Jackson and Aubie run outside to roll a tree after watching an Auburn touchdown on TV. Then they run outside to celebrate Tim Tebow buying a new truck, and something as mundane as Barry Sanders finding a French fry in the couch.

“Those Auburn guys have a weird way of celebrating,” Sanders remarks in the commercial.

It ends with Baker Mayfield leaning out of the bathroom to call for help — out of toilet paper because it’s all in the trees.

Plexico originally suggested a commercial with Alabama running back Derrick Henry calling out for toilet paper, before the scene cuts to Auburn’s Heisman winners sitting under rolled trees outside.

“They just kind of got the beginnings of the ideas and then they had some good writers that came in and fleshed it out to make a full commercial,” Plexico said. “I think it’s great. I couldn’t be happier.”

Plexico, a fiction author and owner of White Rocket Books, graduated from Auburn in 1990. He hosts the AU Wishbone Podcast with fellow Auburn graduate John Ringer. Their latest Auburn football book ‘We Believed’ was released Aug. 1.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.