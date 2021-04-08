Watch now: Johnnie Harris plans to use experience building programs as she takes on Auburn project

She went to Starkville with Schaefer as his associate head coach, and was a part of successful build again. Mississippi State had only been to the Sweet Sixteen once in program history by the time they stepped on campus, then they took the Bulldogs to four straight Sweet Sixteens from 2016-19. She helped Mississippi State get to the Elite Eight for the first time in 2017, then get there two more times in 2018 and 2019. In 2017 and 2018, Mississippi State made its only-ever appearances at the Final Four and the national championship game.

Simply put, she’s helped take programs from next to nothing to the national championship game.

After following Schaefer to Texas for the 2020 season, Harris is striking out on her own to start her own project — just like when she and Schaefer struck out from Blair to do the same in 2012.

“I definitely was a part of that at Mississippi State,” Harris said. “Vic Schaefer had me right there with him when he was putting in the blueprint. So I had a big hand in that and I’m very comfortable doing that.

“It’s not even what I do or what we do — it’s who we are. So it’s definitely something that we’ll definitely put into play.”