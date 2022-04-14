 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU GYMNASTICS

Watch now: NATIONAL CHAMP: Auburn’s Suni Lee wins beam title at NCAA Championship

FINAL SUNI ON BEAM.jpg

Suni Lee performs on beam during the NCAA Championship meet on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Justin Lee/

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Olympic champion is an NCAA champion.

Auburn’s superstar freshman Suni Lee shined again on the biggest stage Thursday, dazzling on her way to the top beam score at the NCAA national championship meet.

Lee won the individual national championship on beam, becoming the second gymnast in Auburn program history to win a national championship.

Watch her championship-winning performance here.

Lee scored a 9.9625, the single best score at the national meet.

Lee was sensational for Auburn during the Tigers’ hot start on beam. Under pressure on beam to start the NCAA Championship semifinal, the Tigers came out roaring. Sophia Groth hit a stellar 9.9250 and Gabby McLaughlin hit a strong 9.900, setting the stage for Lee.

All the individual championships were awarded Thursday during the national semifinal round. Eight teams competed at the semifinals, with the scores from all the gymnasts from both sessions stacked against each other to determine individual championships. Four teams advanced out of the national semifinal to the national final on Saturday in Fort Worth.

