Watch now: New Under Armour commercial features Auburn’s Annie Hughes, Chandler Wooten and teammates

The Auburn women’s basketball team and the Auburn football team were both featured in a new TV spot for Under Armour which aired last Saturday during the broadcast of the Iron Bowl.

In the ad, Auburn women’s basketball guard Annie Hughes and Auburn football linebacker Chandler Wooten are seen on the squat rack while teammates encourage them to complete their lift.

Behind Hughes, teammates Honesty Scott-Grayson, Romi Levy, Kiyae’ White and Jala Jordan are featured.

Behind Wooten, teammates Owen Pappoe, Zakoby McClain, Demetris Robertson and Derick Hall are seen among others.

The ad comes after new NCAA rule changes which allow athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness and still keep their collegiate eligibility.

Under Armour has been the outfitter of Auburn athletics since 2006.

That year, then-football coach Tommy Tuberville was featured in a TV ad for Under Armour. In a stark contrast to the present day, Tuberville was seen in that ad walking arm-in-arm with actors wearing the Auburn football uniform — since athletes were not allowed to participate in ads like that at the time.

Now, actual Auburn athletes can be featured in the spots.