Watch now: Opelika-Auburn News sports team breaks down Auburn's hiring of Bryan Harsin

“Auburn’s in a mess.”
Auburn Tigers from the past and present had plenty of thoughts to share Tuesday upon the news of Bryan Harsin's hiring as the Tigers head football coach.
“Nothing should be off the table for Auburn football right now.”
The Auburn Tigers finally have their next head football coach.
The New York Knicks announced Thursday they have signed Bryce Brown to an undisclosed contract. Brown’s signing comes after the 23-year old spent 2019 in the NBA’s G League.
Auburn president Jay Gogue said there’s no timeline set on the school’s search for a new football coach, insisting only that it’ll come when the search finds the right candidate.
“No one on the Plains saw this match coming.”
Unmistakable for his long blonde hair and the larger than life personality to match it, former Auburn defensive end and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has died, the NFL announced Monday. He was 58.
Auburn football has plenty of catching up to do. The chase is on.
