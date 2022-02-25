Watch now: PERFECT AGAIN: Auburn’s Suni Lee scores perfect 10 on beam

Suni Lee has made history again, scoring a perfect 10 on beam Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky.
It’s her second 10 of the season and first on beam. She scored a 10 on bars earlier this season at LSU.
Just like that, Lee became the first Auburn gymnast in 29 years to score more than one perfect 10 in her career.
ICYMI: It was a thing of beauty.

Auburn’s all-time 10 list is as follows:
- Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93
- Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93
- Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00
- Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02
- Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04
- Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22
- Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22