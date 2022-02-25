 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: PERFECT AGAIN: Auburn’s Suni Lee scores perfect 10 on beam
top story
AU GYMNASTICS

Watch now: PERFECT AGAIN: Auburn's Suni Lee scores perfect 10 on beam

  • Updated
suni 10.jpg

Suni Lee performs on beam Friday against Kentucky.

 Justin Lee/

Suni Lee has made history again, scoring a perfect 10 on beam Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky.

It’s her second 10 of the season and first on beam. She scored a 10 on bars earlier this season at LSU.

Just like that, Lee became the first Auburn gymnast in 29 years to score more than one perfect 10 in her career.

Watch Lee’s routine here.

Auburn’s all-time 10 list is as follows:

  • Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93
  • Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93
  • Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00
  • Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02
  • Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04
  • Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22
  • Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22
