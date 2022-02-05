Watch now: PERFECT: Auburn’s Suni Lee records her first perfect 10 in college gymnastics

Auburn played without regular backcourt starter Zep Jasper, who missed the game with non-COVID sickness and who Pearl called Auburn’s “best perimeter defender” postgame on the SEC Network broadcast.

That’s when he could finally exhale.

“Georgia played hard and demonstrated that they can beat people in here,” Pearl said later in his postgame press conference.

Auburn led 42-30 at the half before Georgia charged back.

Without Jasper, Johnson and Green went 4-of-21 from the field in the second half — but hit the two biggest baskets at the end of the game.

Pearl put Georgia’s comeback on himself, saying he could have managed minutes better and could’ve used his timeouts in a more advantageous way. He usually likes to let his team power through tough stretches, but without Jasper he figures he could’ve helped bail out the team with a timeout or two when Georgia was making its run in the second half.

Green admitted he was tired late in the game without Jasper around.