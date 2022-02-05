Watch now: PERFECT: Auburn’s Suni Lee records her first perfect 10 in college gymnastics

Exhale.
KD Johnson tied the game in the final moments, then Wendell Green scored the clutch game-winner with three seconds left, and the top-ranked Auburn men’s basketball team survived a stomach-turning rivalry scare on Saturday at Georgia.
The game was tied 70-70 with 90 seconds to go. Georgia went ahead 72-70 to put Auburn’s winning streak and No. 1 ranking in jeopardy. That’s when Johnson, returning to the court in Athens for the first time since his transfer, drove the lane and scored to tie it 72-72 with 38 seconds left.
In the final seconds, Auburn forced a stop with Walker Kessler hauling in the rebound with 10 seconds left, before he passed to Green who dribbled coast to coast in the frantic final moments.
Green lost the ball as he ran into contact under the rim, but got it back, and put the game-winner in off the backboard in 3.3 on the clock.
“I’ll take my chances with him and the ball in a last-shot situation, all day, any day,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said of Green.
Auburn moved to 21-1 on the season and 9-0 in the SEC, surviving the scare against last-place Georgia, which fell to 6-15, 1-7.
Johnson scored 20 points with Green adding another 19 points to lead the Tigers. Kessler added another 10, nearing a double-double with nine rebounds.
Auburn played without regular backcourt starter Zep Jasper, who missed the game with non-COVID sickness and who Pearl called Auburn’s “best perimeter defender” postgame on the SEC Network broadcast.
That’s when he could finally exhale.
“Georgia played hard and demonstrated that they can beat people in here,” Pearl said later in his postgame press conference.
Auburn led 42-30 at the half before Georgia charged back.
Without Jasper, Johnson and Green went 4-of-21 from the field in the second half — but hit the two biggest baskets at the end of the game.
Pearl put Georgia’s comeback on himself, saying he could have managed minutes better and could’ve used his timeouts in a more advantageous way. He usually likes to let his team power through tough stretches, but without Jasper he figures he could’ve helped bail out the team with a timeout or two when Georgia was making its run in the second half.
Green admitted he was tired late in the game without Jasper around.
“I missed Zep,” Green said simply. “Having Zep out there, sharing minutes with Zep gives me a break. I felt it in my legs; all my jump shots were short. I couldn’t move like how I wanted to, but it’s no excuses.
“It put a toll on me. I just got to be better prepared in situations like this.”
Auburn ultimately survived the tight scrape, and earned another rivalry win on the road.
“I wanted the team to play a lot better, but we came in here and got the W in a tough Georgia stadium,” Johnson said. “So I’m feeling OK about that.”
Auburn will next play at Arkansas on Tuesday before returning home to host Texas A&M next Saturday.
