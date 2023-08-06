Auburn’s handprint was all over one of the biggest gymnastics events of the year on Saturday night in Chicago.

Suni Lee made her return to competition for the first time in five months, while future Auburn stars Katelyn Jong and Marissa Neal also shined against some of the top gymnasts in the country.

Jong and Neal hung tough in a field that included several NCAA All-Americans, giving Auburn fans a preview of what’s ahead. Both Jong and Neal are class of 2024 commits set to debut for Auburn in January 2025. Both are rated as four-star prospects by College Gym News.

