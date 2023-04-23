Auburn baseball got a Sunday win and a Southeastern Conference series victory in dramatic fashion Sunday, as Auburn shortstop Cole Foster's RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning walked off Mississippi State for a 12-11 win.

The victory gave Auburn (23-16-1, 7-11 SEC) its first SEC series victory since the Georgia series in late March. The Tigers won that series in Game Two, beating the Bulldogs 6-3 on March 24.

Foster finished Sunday's win 1 for 5 at the plate, but was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts when he stepped into the batter's box in the ninth. His double, which touched down in right center field, scored Josh Hall — who was pinch-running for catcher Nate LaRue — from second base.

"Obviously, just like going through the day, my first four bats were atrocious," Foster said. "And so I think just throughout the whole game, I'm just trying to shorten up and just try to have the shortest swing on a big pitch. I think that's what I finally ended up doing.

"I was actually sitting off-speed just because that guy throws a lot of off-speed, and then I realized, like, ‘I haven't hit a fastball all weekend, why would you throw me that?’ So I shortened up, got my hands through, got a barrel to the ball and I was just happy with what happened."

Sunday's victory was Auburn's first on a Sunday since beating Lipscomb 4-3 on March 5, and it cemented them at fifth place in the SEC West. Based on win percentages, the Tigers sit in a tie for 10th place with Georgia, which is also 7-11 in SEC play after sweeping No. 5 Arkansas this weekend. Auburn holds an outright tiebreaker over Georgia since it won its series against the Bulldogs.