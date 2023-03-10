The Queen has taken her final bow.

Auburn gymnastics fifth-year senior Derrian Gobourne performed in front of the home fans for the final time on Friday, anchoring three events for Auburn in the team’s home finale against Penn State.

Auburn won the meet with Gobourne matching top scores on both vault and bars.

On floor, she electrified the fans one last time with her floor routine that has become famous during her five seasons on the Plains.

The Auburn gymnastics team scored a strong 197.600 on the way into the SEC Championship meet next weekend in Georgia.