 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
AU GYMNASTICS

Watch now: See Suni Lee debut straddle jaeger at Auburn’s preview meet

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Womens Championships Gymnastics

Auburn’s Suni Lee lands after competing on the uneven bars during the NCAA Championships on April 16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Gareth Patterson, The Associated Press

Suni Lee is back.

And she appeared to be as strong as ever on bars in her return to the college gym Friday at Auburn’s preseason intrasquad meet.

Lee debuted a retooled bar routine, featuring the implementation of the straddle jaeger, as the Tigers hosted fans for an open preview meet on Dec. 16 in Neville Arena.

See video of her bar routine here.

Lee will compete in the 2023 college gymnastics season before leaving Auburn to focus on a run at the Olympics in 2024.

People are also reading…

Lee lived up to the unbelievable hype her freshman year, helping guide Auburn to its best-ever finish in the NCAA postseason at the national championships final. She won an individual national championship on beam.

No. 5 Auburn opens its season Jan. 7 in Las Vegas at the Super 16, in a quad session with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert