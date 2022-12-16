Suni Lee is back.

And she appeared to be as strong as ever on bars in her return to the college gym Friday at Auburn’s preseason intrasquad meet.

Lee debuted a retooled bar routine, featuring the implementation of the straddle jaeger, as the Tigers hosted fans for an open preview meet on Dec. 16 in Neville Arena.

Lee will compete in the 2023 college gymnastics season before leaving Auburn to focus on a run at the Olympics in 2024.

Lee lived up to the unbelievable hype her freshman year, helping guide Auburn to its best-ever finish in the NCAA postseason at the national championships final. She won an individual national championship on beam.

No. 5 Auburn opens its season Jan. 7 in Las Vegas at the Super 16, in a quad session with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA.