BIRMINGHAM — The Auburn men’s basketball team wasn’t the only Auburn team to pick up an exciting win over Iowa on Thursday at the NCAA Tournament.

The Auburn cheerleaders had their own shining moment.

During a timeout during the first-round game between Auburn and Iowa, cheerleaders from both teams were challenged to see who could hold the liberty pose longer.

The Auburn cheerleaders were the last standing, much to the delight of the Auburn-heavy crowd in Legacy Arena.