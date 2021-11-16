Watch now: Smoke Monday urges Auburn fans to Beat Bama in blood drive battle

Auburn is 1-2 against Alabama during Monday's career with the Tigers. He explained the difference between beating the Crimson Tide and coming up short against them is drastic.

"When we win it, it's pretty lit. Everybody's telling you how good you did and everybody's telling you 'Congratulations,'" Monday said. "When you lose it, I mean, it's the opposite, man. You don't get as much bragging rights as you do when you win. Everybody tells you, 'Good luck next year.'"

As fierce as the competition is between the two teams, Monday said it's a great thing to see the fans put their differences aside to help with a cause like donating blood. He added he and Branch are in a unique position to help the people around them and are willing to take the extra step to get things done.

While Monday wants Auburn to come out victorious this week in the blood drive and next week on the football field, he said the most important thing to him is spreading the word about the American Red Cross' current situation.

"I would tell [the fans] if you can't donate blood, just pass the word on. At the end of the day, we need just to get it out to as many people as possible," Monday said.

Those interested in donating blood can visit the Red Cross’ website at www.redcross.org for more information.