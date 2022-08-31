Watch now: Sonny DiChiara delivers walk-off game-winner for Rocket City Trash Pandas

The Rocket City Trash Pandas needed a hero, they said.

Then, they said, the Thicc King took his swing.

With two on and one out down in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday night, former Auburn fan favorite Sonny DiChiara delivered a slap through the gap between first and second and sent the winning run in for a 5-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers in Madison.

The home-town fans in the Huntsville area erupted, in video shared by the team on social media, while teammates ran onto the field to celebrate with DiChiara in the infield.

“The big fella comes through!” the radio announcer boomed into the microphone.

DiChiara’s clutch hit scored Livan Soto, who hustled around from second to beat the throw at home palte.

DiChiara was a big part of Auburn’s run to the College World Series this spring and, after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, he has plugged into Rocket City’s lineup and become a fan favorite all over again in the state of Alabama.

So far this season in 22 games, DiChiara has 18 hits with eight RBIs and one home run, batting .265.