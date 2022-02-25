Watch now: Suni Lee debuts the Nabieva at Auburn, marking the first time it’s ever been done in NCAA gymnastics

Suni Lee has brought the jaw-dropping Nabieva to the college gymnastics world, performing it Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky in Auburn Arena.
Lee hit the skill during her bar routine in the second rotation, marking the first time the skill has ever been done in NCAA competition.
Lee scored a 9.975 for her routine Friday, meaning one of the two judges scored her with a perfect 10 and the other scored her with a 9.950.
ICYMI: @sunisalee_ threw the Nabieva tonight. And it was 🔥 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/hT3U0lJzn3— Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) February 26, 2022
The Nabieva is a world-class skill that only a few gymnasts in the entire world can perform. It’s named after the Russian gymnast Tatiana Nabieva who first performed the skill when it was entered into the Code of Points in 2010.
In the Elite code, the Nabieva has the highest difficulty rating for a bar release — a G.
When performing the skill, Lee lays out vertically over the high bar, swinging upward then passing backwards over the bar before grabbing the bar again to complete the skill.
She performed the skill during her run to the Olympic gold medal last year, as part of her bar routine which was often heralded as the best in the world. The Nabieva helped give her the bar routine with one of the highest difficulty scores at the Olympics. She won bars at the U.S. team trials and it was her highest score in the all-around event final at the Olympics, where she won gold and became the Olympic all-around champion.
This is the second time in two weeks that Lee has made history in NCAA gymnastics: Last week she debuted a half-on front layout vault, which had also never been performed in college gymnastics. She scored a 9.925 in her debut performance with the vault at Georgia.
Lee is a pioneer of the new era under new name, image and likeness rules in the NCAA, helping to bring rare Olympic-level skills like these to the college ranks for the first time. She’s drilling the half-on front layout vault as part of her training for the Cheng, a world-class vault that could help get her back to the Olympic final in 2024 if she chooses to pursue it.