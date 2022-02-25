Watch now: Suni Lee debuts the Nabieva at Auburn, marking the first time it’s ever been done in NCAA gymnastics

Suni Lee has brought the jaw-dropping Nabieva to the college gymnastics world, performing it Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky in Auburn Arena.

Lee hit the skill during her bar routine in the second rotation, marking the first time the skill has ever been done in NCAA competition.

Lee scored a 9.975 for her routine Friday, meaning one of the two judges scored her with a perfect 10 and the other scored her with a 9.950.

The Nabieva is a world-class skill that only a few gymnasts in the entire world can perform. It’s named after the Russian gymnast Tatiana Nabieva who first performed the skill when it was entered into the Code of Points in 2010.

In the Elite code, the Nabieva has the highest difficulty rating for a bar release — a G.

When performing the skill, Lee lays out vertically over the high bar, swinging upward then passing backwards over the bar before grabbing the bar again to complete the skill.