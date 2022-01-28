Watch now: Suni Lee earns first all-around win in college, helps Auburn beat Alabama

Suni Lee, meet the rivalry.
Rivalry, meet Suni Lee.
The Olympic champion won the all-around in her first Auburn-Alabama meeting on Friday night, earning the first NCAA all-around win of her college career and putting her stamp on the fiercest rivalry in college sports.
Lee electrified a sellout crowd of 9,000-plus in Auburn Arena on Friday night, scoring a 39.700 in the all-around and helping lead Auburn to a five-10th win.
Lee’s score is the highest all-around score in the SEC and the fourth-highest all-around score in the NCAA so far this season.
“She had a different drive this week,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said.
Lee split event titles on beam and bars on Friday night, scoring a 9.975 on beam and a 9.925 on bars. She scored the night’s second-best score on both vault and floor, hitting a 9.875 on her college vault debut then finishing the night with a 9.925 on floor.
Her night was highlighted by her stellar showing on beam, which was scored a perfect 10 from one of the two judges.
“I feel like we went out there and did our best,” Lee said. “This whole week I feel like the team trained so differently. We were hungry. We wanted to get in there, we wanted to beat Bama. We felt like we had something to prove and we felt like we did exactly that.”
Lee’s performance on beam was particularly exceptional following her fall on beam a week prior in her first home meet at Auburn.
She’d talked previously about handling the nerves of performing in front a huge college crowd with all eyes on her, and about dealing with her fears of letting Auburn fans down after coming in as one of the school’s most hyped athlete signees ever.
Friday, she conquered those nerves and helped Auburn conquer Alabama.
“I think I kind of just had to sit back and just realize that I’m not at the place that I want to be yet,” Lee said. “And I think I’m expecting too much out of myself, and I feel like I just had to do everything for everybody.
“This time, I actually wrote in my journal, before the competition, I was telling myself to just go out there and enjoy it and just be myself. I knew that I’m not ready yet and I’m not 100-percent and I’m not where I want to be yet, but this is just the start. We still have the rest of the season and I just had to realize that.”
Her club coach Jess Graba, Auburn coach Jeff Graba’s brother, was in the building Friday as was The Bachelor star Matt James, who Lee befriended on the set of Dancing With The Stars last fall.
“She’s been trying to catch up from where everybody else had five months and she’s had less than five weeks — and I think it’s been hitting her like a ton of bricks. She finally just let it come to her this week,” Jeff Graba said.
“She took control of her training a little bit better. I do think the mistake last week probably fueled some of that, because she doesn’t handle mistakes very well sometimes — and that’s a good thing. You want people driven by that. So she just came in with a fire this week.”
Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler holds the top single-meet all-around score in the NCAA so far this season, with a 38.825. Lee’s Team USA teammate Jade Carey, now at Oregon State, has hit a 39.800. Minnesota’s Ona Loper has hit a 39.725.
Lee and Auburn next travel to take on LSU on Feb. 5 in Baton Rouge, La.