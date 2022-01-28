Watch now: Suni Lee earns first all-around win in college, helps Auburn beat Alabama

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee’s performance on beam was particularly exceptional following her fall on beam a week prior in her first home meet at Auburn.

She’d talked previously about handling the nerves of performing in front a huge college crowd with all eyes on her, and about dealing with her fears of letting Auburn fans down after coming in as one of the school’s most hyped athlete signees ever.

Friday, she conquered those nerves and helped Auburn conquer Alabama.

“I think I kind of just had to sit back and just realize that I’m not at the place that I want to be yet,” Lee said. “And I think I’m expecting too much out of myself, and I feel like I just had to do everything for everybody.

“This time, I actually wrote in my journal, before the competition, I was telling myself to just go out there and enjoy it and just be myself. I knew that I’m not ready yet and I’m not 100-percent and I’m not where I want to be yet, but this is just the start. We still have the rest of the season and I just had to realize that.”