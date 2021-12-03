Watch now: Suni Lee makes Auburn Arena debut as part of Tigers’ preview meet

Friday’s preview meet for Auburn gymnastics might have looked like nothing more than a dress rehearsal, but the gymnasts and the crowd on hand sure didn’t treat it that way.
Roughly 4,000 fans showed up in waves to Auburn Arena to catch a glimpse of Olympian Suni Lee and the rest of the Auburn gymnastics squad in the lead-up to the team’s highly-anticipated 2022 season. Friday’s events gave those in attendance a sneak peak, and for the gymnasts themselves it offered a taste of what the atmosphere for home meets will likely look like.
“It was amazing. I feel like the last time I felt a crowd like that was Olympic Trials because literally tonight was the most fun I've had since Olympic Trials,” Lee said. “It just felt amazing to have the crowd. I'm definitely somebody that thrives off the energy, and it really helped me tonight.”
Lee made her debut in Auburn Arena on beam and was given a loud ovation as she prepared for her first event. While her routine wasn’t seamless — she narrowly avoided falling before regrouping to finish out — the experience in front of the home Auburn crowd was meaningful nevertheless.
Suni Lee’s beam routine: pic.twitter.com/8dG66H5e4r— Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) December 4, 2021
Lee finished her night a bit later on bars with a performance that captivated an electrified Auburn crowd.
"I actually went up to the crowd and I was like, 'Get loud,'” Lee said. “I just feel like I just needed to feel the energy and I needed to feel the good vibes for the bar routine because I was so stressed. It helped me so much.”
Suni Lee’s turn on bars: pic.twitter.com/BXcqhUQGn9— Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) December 4, 2021
Lee explained after the fact she’s only been back practicing for about a week and a half after taking a hiatus following the Olympics, which left her excited about the progress she can make in the weeks to come.
Lee’s appearance was undoubtedly a driving force for much of the attention Friday, but the return to the arena was certainly special for some of the Tigers’ returning gymnasts.
Auburn’s 2021 season was cut short just before NCAA regionals due to positive COVID tests among the team, meaning the gymnasts hadn’t seen competition since late March. Even if the preview meet amounted to a trial run, it still served as a return in front of their fans.
As Derrian Gobourne explained after the fact, the return of fans was a welcomed change after competing in a near-empty Auburn Arena in the spring.
“Honestly, I really, really missed the crowd. It was kind of hard last year, only having like a couple people here to watch us,” Gobourne said. “When I'm tired or if I'm hurting, like, the crowd really helps me get through. That's really what helped me get through tonight. It was super, super fun.”
Auburn coach Jeff Graba explained several of the team’s returning gymnasts came back for the opportunity to compete in front of fans once again. He noted how difficult the preseason stretch of the year is on his athletes, but that work paid off Friday.
“They stayed focused and they worked really hard all the way throughout the preseason,” Graba said. “This is why they do that: they do it to get out in front of our fans, they do it for that exhilaration of competition and to show off. Those girls that came back, this is what they came back for.”
Those enthralled by Friday’s action won’t have to wait much longer to see the real thing. Auburn’s first meet of the season comes on Jan. 7 at North Carolina; two weeks later, the Tigers will have their home opener against Iowa State.
With the start of the season coming soon, Lee expressed confidence in what’s to come once she and her teammates return to the floor.
“This was kind of just like a practice meet, and it's kind of setting us up for what the rest of the season is going to look like,” Lee said. “Obviously we still have some touching up to do, but we're going to be really good this year and I'm super excited.”