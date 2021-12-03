Watch now: Suni Lee makes Auburn Arena debut as part of Tigers’ preview meet

Friday’s preview meet for Auburn gymnastics might have looked like nothing more than a dress rehearsal, but the gymnasts and the crowd on hand sure didn’t treat it that way.

Roughly 4,000 fans showed up in waves to Auburn Arena to catch a glimpse of Olympian Suni Lee and the rest of the Auburn gymnastics squad in the lead-up to the team’s highly-anticipated 2022 season. Friday’s events gave those in attendance a sneak peak, and for the gymnasts themselves it offered a taste of what the atmosphere for home meets will likely look like.

“It was amazing. I feel like the last time I felt a crowd like that was Olympic Trials because literally tonight was the most fun I've had since Olympic Trials,” Lee said. “It just felt amazing to have the crowd. I'm definitely somebody that thrives off the energy, and it really helped me tonight.”

Lee made her debut in Auburn Arena on beam and was given a loud ovation as she prepared for her first event. While her routine wasn’t seamless — she narrowly avoided falling before regrouping to finish out — the experience in front of the home Auburn crowd was meaningful nevertheless.

Lee finished her night a bit later on bars with a performance that captivated an electrified Auburn crowd.