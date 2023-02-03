TUSCALOOSA — Big-time players make magic in big-time games.

Auburn superstar Suni Lee added to her incredible college legacy Friday by scoring a perfect 10 in enemy territory at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum.

She scored a perfect score on bars in the opening rotation at the start of No. 6 Auburn’s meet at No. 11 Alabama.

A PERFECT 🔟



Suni Lee continues to amaze 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KqdwWVhq0N — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2023

Lee has scored seven perfect 10’s in her short career at Auburn, officially more than every other Auburn gymnast ever combined.

Her 10 Friday on bars followed her 10 on beam Jan. 7 in Las Vegas.

The following is the updated 10 list in Auburn gymnastics history:

Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93

Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93

Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00

Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02

Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04

Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22

Derrian Gobourne, Floor, 3/4/22

Suni Lee, Bars, 3/19/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 4/2/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 1/7/23

Suni Lee, Bars, 2/3/23