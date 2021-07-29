Watch now: Sunisa Lee’s family celebrates her Olympic gold in Minnesota

Sunisa Lee calls her family her inspiration.

On Thursday, she inspired them — and countless more around the world.

Lee’s family gathered in Minnesota on what was Tuesday morning local time for a magic moment for a family that’s been through so much.

They leapt and cheered as she clinched all-around gold at the Olympics, the greatest individual achievement in the sport.

Lee’s family has been through tragedy. Her father, John, is partially paralyzed after an accident in 2019. Her aunt and uncle died with COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Family tragedy dwarfs the adversity she’s faced in gymnastics, but on a magic morning in Minnesota, Lee’s family had the chance to celebrate her dream come true.

Lee has also been heralded as a hero for the Hmong-American community.

“The people I do it all for,” Lee said on Twitter in her first social media post off the medal stand. “I love you all.”