Watch now: Sunisa Lee’s family celebrates her Olympic gold in Minnesota
AU Gymnastics

Watch now: Sunisa Lee’s family celebrates her Olympic gold in Minnesota

  • Updated
OLY-GYM--Lee-Minnesota

Shyenne Lee, 18, left foreground, the older sister of St. Paul Olympian Sunisa Lee, reacts alongside Souayee Vang and other family and friends as they watch Sunisa Lee clinch the gold medal in the women's Olympic gymnastics all-around at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Oakdale, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

 Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP

Sunisa Lee calls her family her inspiration.

On Thursday, she inspired them — and countless more around the world.

Lee’s family gathered in Minnesota on what was Tuesday morning local time for a magic moment for a family that’s been through so much.

They leapt and cheered as she clinched all-around gold at the Olympics, the greatest individual achievement in the sport.

Lee’s family has been through tragedy. Her father, John, is partially paralyzed after an accident in 2019. Her aunt and uncle died with COVID-19.

Family tragedy dwarfs the adversity she’s faced in gymnastics, but on a magic morning in Minnesota, Lee’s family had the chance to celebrate her dream come true.

Lee has also been heralded as a hero for the Hmong-American community.

“The people I do it all for,” Lee said on Twitter in her first social media post off the medal stand. “I love you all.”

Lee is 18 years old and has signed with Auburn. She rose through the ranks in gymnastics in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba.

Click here to see the moment Lee’s family saw the scores roll in when Lee clinched gold.

