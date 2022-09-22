Watch now: Tank Bigsby gifts teammates new Beats by Dre headphones

Auburn star Tank Bigsby gifted all his teammates new Beats by Dre headphones this week, Auburn football revealed in a video posted to social media on Thursday night.

Bigsby in the video spoke in front of the team at a meeting, before pulling a curtain off a table loaded down with dozens of new in-box headphones.

The boxes were printed with a special message from Bigsby — a collaboration made possible under the NCAA’s new NIL rules. Watch the video here.

“I just want to start by saying I love y’all guys,” Bigsby started his speech. “I’m thankful to be on this team with you guys.”

Bigsby mentioned some of his teammates saying they try hard to lock in, saying the over-the-ear headphones could help. Beats by Dre is a popular line of headphones, with units starting at around $200.

“I’ve been through so much and just stepping over those steps I’ve been through, and getting to where I’m at now with you guys, it’s amazing,” Bigsby said.

“We had adversity,” he went on. “It’s time to overcome the adversity and step over the adversity as a team and together. I love love y’all boys. War Eagle, bro.”

Shedrick Jackson starred in a hype video posted to Auburn social media before the Penn State game which featured Beats by Dre product placement.

The message from Bigbsy inscribed on the boxes was as follows:

“There’s no ‘I’ in team, but together we’re family, brothers, an army! A group of guys that are unstoppable when together! Always remember it’s us vs. the world!”