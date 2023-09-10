Tank Bigsby is back in the end zone.

The former Auburn star recorded his first regular-season touchdown in the NFL on Sunday, and it was a big one: Trailing by four with just more than five minutes to play, Bigsby ran in a 1-yard touchdown to put the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead late in its comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars eventually won 31-21. But the Jaguars trailed 21-17 when Bigsby scored to make it 24-21 with 5:14 left to play.

Travis Etienne led Jacksonville in rushing with 77 yards on 18 carries, and Bigsby finished with only 13 yards on seven carries, but he got his first NFL touchdown.

Bigsby was a star for three seasons at Auburn, running for 2,903 career rushing yards, good for seventh all-time in Auburn’s record books.