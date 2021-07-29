Watch now: The Auburn gymnastics team rolls Toomer's Corner to celebrate Sunisa Lee's gold medal at the Olympics

The Auburn gymnastics team took to Toomer's Corner on Thursday night to celebrate their newest teammate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn signee Sunisa Lee won all-around gold at the Olympics in Tokyo earlier Thursday morning.

Lee is signed with Auburn. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.

In Tokyo, she's shouted out the Auburn gymnasts on social media, and flashed an AU sign with her hands in a Team USA photo op.

She plans to come to Auburn, in a move made possible by new changes to the NCAA's rules around name, image and likeness.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.