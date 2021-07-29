 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: The Auburn gymnastics team rolls Toomer's Corner to celebrate Sunisa Lee's gold medal at the Olympics
0 Comments
top story
AU Gymnastics

Watch now: The Auburn gymnastics team rolls Toomer's Corner to celebrate Sunisa Lee's gold medal at the Olympics

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn gym

The Auburn gymnastics team rolled Toomer's Corner on Thursday night to celebrate signee Sunisa Lee winning the all-around gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo.

 Justin Lee/

The Auburn gymnastics team took to Toomer's Corner on Thursday night to celebrate their newest teammate.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn signee Sunisa Lee won all-around gold at the Olympics in Tokyo earlier Thursday morning.

Lee is signed with Auburn. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.

In Tokyo, she's shouted out the Auburn gymnasts on social media, and flashed an AU sign with her hands in a Team USA photo op.

She plans to come to Auburn, in a move made possible by new changes to the NCAA's rules around name, image and likeness.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert