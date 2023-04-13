Ever so fittingly, Derrian Gobourne had the spotlight to herself.

Auburn’s star fifth-year senior closed her career with her final bow at the NCAA Championship on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, competing as an individual qualifier on floor. And although she was there only as an individual qualifier, the timing of the first rotation was such that floor was the last event to finish, and Gobourne was the last on floor to compete, meaning all eyes in Dickies Arena were on her.

She wouldn’t have it any other way.

Gobourne wowed one last time on her way to a 9.9125. Watch her full final routine here.

Gobourne’s score was not enough to get her on the medal stand this season, but she ends her career with three NCAA medals. She won Auburn its first individual national championship in program history on vault in 2019, and won NCAA silver on bars in 2022 and NCAA silver on floor in 2022.

DERRIAN. GOBOURNE. QUEEN OF THE FLOOR ROUTINE 👑 pic.twitter.com/maellWQlnm — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2023