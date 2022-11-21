The Auburn men’s basketball team tips off its two-day swing in Mexico on Tuesday night.

Auburn plays Bradley at 5 p.m. in the Cancun Challenge. The game is set to be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Auburn will play again Tuesday night against the winner or loser of Tuesday’s game between Liberty and Northwestern.

While Bradley is no blueblood, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said he likes the progression of the non-conference schedule early in the season and said he sees challenges ramping up with each game “So far, I think Bradley will be the best team we’ve played,” he said Monday between palm trees in Cancun.

“This will be our first game away from the friendly confines of Neville Arena,” he also added. “Adversity reveals character. It doesn’t just build it. I would imagine we’re going to see some adversity and how we react and how we respond I think will go a long way as we continue to become a better basketball team.”

Auburn moved to 4-0 last Friday with a blowout win over Texas Southern. KD Johnson scored 16 points while Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore both scored 14 points each. Two games go, newcomer Johni Broome recorded his first double-double in an Auburn uniform in a win over Winthrop.

While eight men’s teams are playing in the Cancun Challenge, the field is split in half with Auburn isolated alongside Bradley, Liberty and Northwestern in the Riviera Division.

If Auburn wins Tuesday, it’ll advance to play in the Riviera Championship on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. If the Tigers lose, they’ll play at 5 p.m. Wednesday instead in the consolation game. All games will be televised on CBS Sports Network.