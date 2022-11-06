Auburn’s proud. Cadillac Williams didn’t have to go polling the fans after that game against Mississippi State to figure that out: He pointed outside the locker room door in Starkville during his post-game speech knowing the fans were proud.

He was too.

“Auburn football is going to be OK, fellas,” he told the team. “Look at how you guys responded, man.”

“I haven’t seen that type of fight in a long time,” he told them, as players sobbed and the Auburn football team recovered from a heartbreaking overtime loss in his debut as interim coach.

“I’m gonna take this one,” he said, shouldering responsibility for the loss with his hand in the air. “You’re good.”

Auburn plays its first home game under Williams on Saturday against Texas A&M.

“I’m so proud of y’all, man, the way we locked together, how united we was,” Williams told the team. “We can build off of that. The future is bright.”