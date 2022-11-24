 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU GYMNASTICS

Watch now: Watch Suni Lee at the Minnesota Vikings game lead the ‘Skol’ chant

Saints Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings fans do the Skol cheer at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

 Andy Clayton-King

Suni Lee has gone from the first pitch to the Gjallarhorn.

After throwing out the first pitch for the Twins in her home state of Minnesota back in April, the Olympic gold medalist got the Vikings’ version of pregame recognition in the NFL, leading the team’s ‘Skol’ chant before the Thursday night game against the New England Patriots.

Watch Lee lead the chant here.

During the ‘Skol’ chant, the Vikings fans put their hands over their heads and clap to the rhythm of a war drum yelling ‘Skol!’ The word derives from the Norse word skål.

Lee also stood behind the massive Gjallarhorn, sounded before each game. According to the Vikings, the Gjallarhorn was in Norse mythology sounded to announce the arrival of the gods. Since 2007, it has been sounded before Vikings games to announce the arrival of the football team.

Lee is scheduled to be back in Auburn for the gymnastics team’s preseason preview scrimmage Dec. 16 in Neville Arena.

Lee has committed to chasing gold for Team USA again in 2024, announcing that the upcoming 2023 season will be her last at Auburn.

Auburn freshman gymnast Suni Lee comes through with a 9.975 on beam during the Tigers' meet against Alabama on Friday.
