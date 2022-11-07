 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
AU FOOTBALL

Watch now: ‘We need you guys’: Watch Cadillac Williams challenge the Auburn student section before the team’s game against Texas A&M

FTBL: FOOTBALL

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams waving to fans after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

Listen as the Auburn University Marching Band plays "War Eagle," "Friends in Low Places," and "Word Up" from the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the Tigers' game against Missouri on Saturday.

Cadillac Williams is calling for the noise.

For his first home game as interim head coach, Williams challenged the student section to show up and show out, in a video posted to social media on Monday morning.

Auburn fans have heralded his debut as interim head coach last Saturday — a tight overtime loss to Mississippi State. Next Auburn hosts Texas A&M and fans have been challenged to show up loud and proud.

Watch his video message here.

“The Jungle, the loudest student section in the county. We need you guys,” Williams said in the video. “What a great environment it’s about to be here Saturday night. So I’m going to challenge The Jungle: Come out and be the loudest, and make Jordan-Hare — I’m talking about — shake! Bring the energy.

“This team and these players need you. So coming to you from your head coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams, thank you all and War Eagle!”

