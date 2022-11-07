Cadillac Williams is calling for the noise.
For his first home game as interim head coach, Williams challenged the student section to show up and show out, in a video posted to social media on Monday morning.
Auburn fans have heralded his debut as interim head coach last Saturday — a tight overtime loss to Mississippi State. Next Auburn hosts Texas A&M and fans have been challenged to show up loud and proud.
BIG WEEK ON THE PLAINS!!— Auburn Jungle (@AUJungle) November 7, 2022
The climax will be Saturday, under the lights of Jordan-Hare Stadium.
We’re about to GO CRAZY @CoachCaddy24!!#WarEagle | #FearTheJungle pic.twitter.com/TOAuWoLAk2
“The Jungle, the loudest student section in the county. We need you guys,” Williams said in the video. “What a great environment it’s about to be here Saturday night. So I’m going to challenge The Jungle: Come out and be the loudest, and make Jordan-Hare — I’m talking about — shake! Bring the energy.
“This team and these players need you. So coming to you from your head coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams, thank you all and War Eagle!”