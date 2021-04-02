 Skip to main content
Watch now: What happens now that Auburn's Sharife Cooper is headed to the NBA?
Watch now: What happens now that Auburn's Sharife Cooper is headed to the NBA?

O-A News Overtime's Jordan Hill and Justin Lee react to the news that Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and will not return for his sophomore season.
