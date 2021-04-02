Watch now: What happens now that Auburn's Sharife Cooper is headed to the NBA?

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Heartbreak has hit the Auburn gymnastics team again.
"He can play on defense. He can play on offense. He can play on special teams ... The physicality of a player, that's important, especially in this game."
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is known for his work with quarterbacks, but his track record with running backs could mean a great opportunity for sophomore Tank Bigsby.
The No. 1 Auburn equestrian team captured its third straight Southeastern Conference title Saturday afternoon by defeating No. 2 Georgia 15-5.
"For the quarterback, it’s everything A to Z. That’s the point of focus for him. Nothing in particular, everything in general; that’s really what it is at the quarterback position"
A handful of Auburn football players notably took advantage of the first two weeks of spring and stood out, but the door is open for others to step up in the upcoming practices.
Auburn’s bringing the rivalry trophy back home.
"We're going to create some competition and have some competition at that tackle position, but they've got to be able to protect at the tackle position, first and foremost."
"When we go back and watch this film, the focus will be on what have we learned, what will we do moving forward and how do we take this information and apply it."
The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill, Justin Lee and Sara Palczewski talk about Auburn football's first scrimmage of spring camp and what to look for as the spring season rolls on.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.