Watson powers Tiger’s late push as Auburn gymnastics wins opening meet at North Carolina

Auburn and North Carolina were tied at 146.900 going into the fourth and final rotation, with Auburn heading to vault and North Carolina heading to floor.

Watson and Gobourne pushed Auburn to victory. After Watson’s big vault, Gobourne closed Auburn out with a strong 9.875 in the anchor spot. Auburn Sara Hubbard also nailed a 9.875 to help produce a winning rotation for the Tigers on vault.

“We just were kind of like, ‘Let’s just leave it all out,’” Watson said of the team’s mentality heading to vault. “‘This is our last event. There’s nothing to lose. Just go big and finish strong.’”

Auburn enteres the season with high expectations, ranked No. 14 in the WGCA preseason rankings, and while the season is still revving up to full speed, the Tigers got the challenge it wanted out of its trip to Chapel Hill, and answered it.

“You don’t win if you can’t learn how to fight,” Graba said. “And we went tied to the final rotation and that’s where you see what you’re made of.

“This is the best first meet we’ve had in quite some time, and score-wise, it’s one of our best in history.”