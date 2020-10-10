‘We all knew it was going in’: Carlson comes through with clutch kick

Carlson said he kept cool, because he knows what he’s become.

“I think I try to bring a strong mentality, knowing that I’ve done it before,” he said, all smiles on the post-game Zoom with reporters from down outside the Auburn locker room. “And so, I think, coming from last year, coming from the entire break, with COVID and everything — I got extra work in there — I was on a roll. And I’m keeping going on a roll.

He paused for a just a beat. “I’m just trying to do my job,” he shrugged and laughed then.

Carlson knocked through a 47-yarder in the first quarter, finishing 3-for-4 on the day.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said he didn’t even have to say anything to Carlson in that period between the miss and the make.

“Nah, I just kind of gave him that look, and gave him a fist bump,” Malzahn said before Carlson went back out there and drilled it. “He knows.”

Trust.

“He’s a great kicker — one of the best kickers in the country,” Malzahn said. “He was looking forward to that. You can see it in his eyes. We did a good job with the snap and the hold. It started to rain a little bit there, and our protection held up.