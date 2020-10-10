‘We all knew it was going in’: Carlson comes through with clutch kick

Anders Carlson just smiled.
“No doubt,” he grinned. “No doubt at all.”
Carlson came up clutch for Auburn with the game-winning field goal in Saturday’s survival against Arkansas — and before it even came time for the pressure-packed kick, he said the Auburn sideline knew he’d boot one through when it counted.
Carlson missed a 34-yarder with 2:38 left in the game and with Auburn down 28-27, but the defense shut Arkansas down for a three-and-out using three timeouts to help get him in position for another chance.
He hit it from 39 with seven seconds left.
“We have a few fortune tellers on the team — because a lot of people approached me and just told me I would get another one,” Carlson said, of those anxious moments between the miss and the make. “My mindset was already geared toward that.
“So, I was kind of just getting with my holder, talking through some things, and after that just brushed it off and was ready for the next one.”
He knew it was coming.
Trust.
Carlson has evolved into a stellar weapon for Auburn, first just following in the footsteps of his record-breaking older brother Daniel but now making a name for himself like he did in his epic 4-for-4 Iron Bowl performance last November. He hadn’t missed a field goal since before that performance against Alabama — until Saturday’s fourth-quarter miss sailed wide right in the slippery conditions.
Carlson said he kept cool, because he knows what he’s become.
“I think I try to bring a strong mentality, knowing that I’ve done it before,” he said, all smiles on the post-game Zoom with reporters from down outside the Auburn locker room. “And so, I think, coming from last year, coming from the entire break, with COVID and everything — I got extra work in there — I was on a roll. And I’m keeping going on a roll.
He paused for a just a beat. “I’m just trying to do my job,” he shrugged and laughed then.
Carlson knocked through a 47-yarder in the first quarter, finishing 3-for-4 on the day.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said he didn’t even have to say anything to Carlson in that period between the miss and the make.
“Nah, I just kind of gave him that look, and gave him a fist bump,” Malzahn said before Carlson went back out there and drilled it. “He knows.”
Trust.
“He’s a great kicker — one of the best kickers in the country,” Malzahn said. “He was looking forward to that. You can see it in his eyes. We did a good job with the snap and the hold. It started to rain a little bit there, and our protection held up.
“Game-winning kick, you know, at home in the SEC — it doesn’t get much better than that as a kicker. That’ll help him moving forward, too.”
That confidence keeps budding for Carlson, no longer just a little brother, now swinging his leg at a new level.
And the Tigers’ confidence in him keeps building.
It’s trust.
“We all knew it was going in,” wide receiver Anthony Schwartz said. “We know that Anders can do that. That’s what he is. It’s another kick.
“We knew he was going to make it.”
