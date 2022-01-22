‘We all love Auburn’: Jungle creates game-changing atmosphere in Tigers’ win over Kentucky

It didn’t feel like January. It felt like March.
Saturday’s colossal matchup between No. 2 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky felt like an SEC Championship and NCAA Tournament final all wrapped into one game.
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson felt like it was something straight out of Hollywood.
“To me, it feel like a movie,” Johnson said. “I’ve never played in nothing like this. It’s just so fun. I feel like it’s something different every game.”
If the sea of students camped out in tents Friday wasn’t indication enough that this was going to be special, the noise emitting from Auburn Arena from tipoff to the final buzzer sent the message loud and clear.
“I don’t get bored of them doing the same thing. They always mix it up,” Johnson said. “They camped out yesterday and I went out yesterday to go show my appreciation and take a picture with them. I love them.”
The Tigers knew what they had to do and who they had to beat Saturday if they wanted to be No. 1 in the next Associated Press poll, and the fans were going to make sure they did their part.
And by the end of the day, the players and coaches did their part as No. 2 Auburn took care of business for an 80-71 win over Kentucky.
“I feel like we’re just an all-around school in every area,” Johnson said. “We winning in everything kind of right now. It’s just a plus for us.”
The Wildcats worked at quieting the crowd with 360 dunks and turning Auburn turnovers into a bevy of points in the first half, but The Jungle never went away.
Even in the first half, which saw Kentucky take a 33-29 lead into the break, the roar from The Jungle was not silent for long.
Auburn’s defense and its crowd forced two shot clock violations in the first half, which frustrated Kentucky’s offensive attack. It wasn’t the last as Kentucky turned it over with another shot clock violation in the second half.
For all 20 second-half minutes, Auburn Arena seemed to get louder and louder with each passing moment.
Once Auburn took the lead with 11:53 left in the game, the Wildcats looked like they were hardly able to hear themselves on defense and had hardly any room on offense as Auburn’s defense smothered them.
So, when the final buzzer sounded, the players knew who to thank first.
They ran over to their fellow students and embraced jumping up and down as the song “All I Do Is Win” blared from the arena speakers.