‘We all love Auburn’: Jungle creates game-changing atmosphere in Tigers’ win over Kentucky

It didn’t feel like January. It felt like March.

Saturday’s colossal matchup between No. 2 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky felt like an SEC Championship and NCAA Tournament final all wrapped into one game.

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson felt like it was something straight out of Hollywood.

“To me, it feel like a movie,” Johnson said. “I’ve never played in nothing like this. It’s just so fun. I feel like it’s something different every game.”

If the sea of students camped out in tents Friday wasn’t indication enough that this was going to be special, the noise emitting from Auburn Arena from tipoff to the final buzzer sent the message loud and clear.

“I don’t get bored of them doing the same thing. They always mix it up,” Johnson said. “They camped out yesterday and I went out yesterday to go show my appreciation and take a picture with them. I love them.”

The Tigers knew what they had to do and who they had to beat Saturday if they wanted to be No. 1 in the next Associated Press poll, and the fans were going to make sure they did their part.