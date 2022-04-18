‘We are that team’: Auburn gymnastics torches school record book, begins new build

FORT WORTH, Texas — Drew Watson sat in the confetti after it was all over on Saturday, and made the most of her final moments on the competition floor.

The fifth-year senior had just taken her final bow, after her last vault with the Tigers at the NCAA Championships final. The next time she’s in glistening Dickies Arena for the national championship meet, she’ll be a spectator up in the stands.

She won’t be back on the floor.

The confetti will fall again, though.

And she’s pretty sure Auburn will be there again, too.

The Auburn gymnastics team crushed school records this season during a wild ride to fourth place at the national championship meet, and Watson figures 2022 was not the culmination of Auburn’s rise in the sport, but a launching point for the program.

“It’s crazy that we are that team,” Watson said moments later as the arena emptied. “People are going to be talking about ‘that team,’ and just the fact that I was able to contribute and be a part of it — I’m so excited for the program and just what’s going to come after this.”

Simply put, Auburn torched the program record book this season, with veterans like Watson and fellow star Derrian Gobourne being joined by a phenomenal freshman class led by Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. Auburn’s team this season not only recorded the highest single-meet score in program history: It re-wrote the entire top five, and the 2022 team now owns nine scores out of the new top 10.

Auburn entered the year having recorded five perfect 10 routines in history, and Lee scored five perfect 10s this season, with Gobourne adding another. Auburn recorded more 10s this season than all the other seasons of program history combined.

This season was Auburn’s ‘Big Bang’ — and the ripple effects were felt all the way in Fort Worth.

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba pointed out that Auburn had only ever topped a 197 in the postseason one time before this season, and Auburn did that in every outing of this year’s postseason.

“We did four this year,” he said. “We did five if you count SECs. So I think this team has just decided, the history — we just cut it off and started a new record book. It almost took that, because I really feel like you almost have to quit carrying all the baggage, that people believe that you’re not capable of this.”

Yes, that’s the message Auburn’s ready to send to the rest of the college gymnastics landscape: Auburn’s in the national conversation for good, there’s more to this program than Lee’s stellar individual performances, and when judges see the name ‘Auburn’ on their scorecards from now on, they should expect to see crisp routines with high start values.

“I felt all year we had to prove ourselves,” Graba said. His team was ranked 14th in the WCGA preseason poll and finished No. 4. “Every week, we had to prove that we were relevant. What we wanted tonight was for them to not buckle under the pressure that they’ve been feeling all year. You know, it’s quite different when everybody expects you to be good, and you go out there and you just have to perform at that level, and then it’s just confirmation. It’s quite a bit different when you have to go out every single night and prove that you belong. And you never seem to get over that hump. So I felt like this was a great night.”

Auburn was the only team in the national final without a score below a 9.750. The Tigers entered the pressure cooker and left without making any major mistakes — proving in that way that they can belong on the big stage.

“The girls went out, they did exactly what they do all the time,” Graba said. “We went 24 for 24. Could we have been sharper? Probably. I think there were some spots that I think we can be sharper, but every team’s going to say that. I felt like we proved tonight that we’re in the Final Four conversation and that we weren’t an anomaly.”

As for Watson, she said she cried a little on Saturday after it was over, but cried more on Thursday, when Auburn advanced out of the national semifinal in the round of eight and made it to the final night and the gymnastics Final Four.

She said she never thought she’d be a part of a season like this. She made nationals as an individual qualifier as a freshman in 2018, and carried that experience with her on the way to finally acheiving the ultimate goal of making the final with the team as a fifth-year senior.

Now, the freshman on the team have that experience to carry with them, and Watson figures they’ll only go up and up from here.

“Now that everybody kind of understands the name of the game they can help guide the other freshmen and kind of utilize that, and really rely on: Now we have experienced veterans, which we didn’t really have before because we never made it this far,” Watson said. “So that’s really cool. I’ve got nothing but great things to say about my whole team, and it was just an awesome season.”

Auburn’s 10 highest scores in program history are:

1. 198.575 — 3/4/22

2. 197.925 — 2/25/22

3. 197.8375 — 4/14/22

4. 197.775 — 4/2/22

T5. 197.750 — 2/5/22

T5. 197.750 — 3/6/22

T5. 197.750 — 2/27/15

8. 197.575 — 2/11/22

9. 197.525 — 1/28/22

10. 197.500 — 3/31/22

Auburn’s all-time perfect 10 list is as follows:

Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93

Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93

Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00

Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02

Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04

Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22

Derrian Gobourne, Floor, 3/4/22

Suni Lee, Bars, 3/19/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 4/2/22

