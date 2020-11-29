'We can't fold': Auburn looks to respond with games looming after Iron Bowl loss

Following Auburn’s disappointing road loss to Georgia back on Oct. 3, the Tigers and head coach Gus Malzahn stressed the importance of not letting that rivalry game get the beat twice.
After Saturday’s road to Alabama, the same message is ringing out of the Auburn locker room.
Malzahn and his players face an unusual situation this November. Thanks to schedule changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Auburn’s Iron Bowl matchup against the Crimson Tide was neither team’s typical regular season finale.
As a result, the Tigers have to get over Saturday’s blowout loss to their biggest rival in order to finish the 2020 season strong.
“That's what we talked about in the locker room. I mean, you got to be be big boys. You’ve got to take it like a man. They got after us. They whipped us, but we've got two games left,” Malzahn said. “This is an unusual season, obviously. We'll need to rebound. We'll need to rebound like we did earlier in the season. It's a grind, but that's just part of it.”
Malzahn’s message seemed to resonate among his players judging from two of the team’s leaders after the game.
Sophomore linebacker Owen Pappoe said the Iron Bowl loss hurt a lot but that everyone is aware there’s more games to be played. He stressed the importance of turning the page and moving onto the next opponent, which is another dangerous team in No. 5 Texas A&M.
The Tigers were undoubtedly distraught after the performance in Tuscaloosa, but Pappoe explained the conversation after the loss centered on moving on as quickly as they could.
“We've just got to come together and just stay together. We can't let this tear us apart. We haven't had the season we wanted to have, but we've got to learn from everything that we messed up on,” Pappoe said. “This has to make us a stronger team for the following game and into next season, when we go into the spring and the season after that. We can't fold. We've just got to learn from this. It's going to make us stronger.”
Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix shared a simliar sentiment as Pappoe. Nix said everyone is staying positive after the loss, adding the team understands how important it is to get back to work and begin preparing for the Aggies.
Nix started his college career with the ideal Iron Bowl experience by taking down Alabama as a true freshman. His second chance at the Crimson Tide didn’t go as well, and he didn’t mince his words afterward about how much the loss stung.
“It just hurts because of everything I have put into it — everything I’ve done to get to this moment. To come up a lot short, it’s an awful feeling to be honest with you,” Nix said. “It’s not going to keep me down. I’m going to keep on battling and keep on playing and play the next play and get our guys back to next week. If you dread on the past you’ll never make any progress. I can assure you we’ll continue to battle and continue to move forward and put this behind us and work even harder for next year.””
Nix acknowledged how strange it is for Auburn to be preparing for another SEC game in the immediate aftermath of the Iron Bowl, saying it’s something he can’t even remember seeing as a fan of the team. Regardless, Nix understood the importance of the next two weeks as the Tigers do their best to end the year on a high note.
The Tigers responded after the Georgia loss by winning four of their next five games. Now, Nix and his teammates have a similar mission with only two games to go before bowl season.
“It’s up to us. It’s however we want to respond will dictate how we finish out the 2020 season and how we go into next year,” Nix said. “You can’t look back and ponder on this one. You can learn from it. You can let it continue to beat you down or you can make progress and move forward and be better from it. That’s what we’re going to do.”
