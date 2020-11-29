'We can't fold': Auburn looks to respond with games looming after Iron Bowl loss

The Tigers were undoubtedly distraught after the performance in Tuscaloosa, but Pappoe explained the conversation after the loss centered on moving on as quickly as they could.

“We've just got to come together and just stay together. We can't let this tear us apart. We haven't had the season we wanted to have, but we've got to learn from everything that we messed up on,” Pappoe said. “This has to make us a stronger team for the following game and into next season, when we go into the spring and the season after that. We can't fold. We've just got to learn from this. It's going to make us stronger.”

Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix shared a simliar sentiment as Pappoe. Nix said everyone is staying positive after the loss, adding the team understands how important it is to get back to work and begin preparing for the Aggies.

Nix started his college career with the ideal Iron Bowl experience by taking down Alabama as a true freshman. His second chance at the Crimson Tide didn’t go as well, and he didn’t mince his words afterward about how much the loss stung.