‘We have to be on the attack’: Auburn looks to hammer strike zone against walk-drawing Oregon State

Auburn baseball knows about patience at the plate.

The Tigers head into this weekend’s Corvallis Super Regional with 290 walks, good for 38th-best in Division I. However, this weekend’s opponent, the No. 3 overall seed Oregon State Beavers, boast a well-rounded hitting attack that leads the nation in walks with 376 — five more than the next team, and nearly 100 more than Auburn.

“That's an evaluation of the strike zone,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said ahead of his team’s trip to Corvallis on Thursday So, absolutely, right off the bat, kind of Captain Obvious, level-one stuff is we’ve got to shove it in the strike zone. We have to be on the attack.”

The Beavers have 12 players with double-digit walks, and four who have drawn 40-plus in Travis Bazzana (44), Wade Meckler (51), Justin Boyd (52) and Garrett Forrester (60). They were also one of the best hitting teams in the Pac-12 this season, first in walks, stolen bases (82), runs scored (478) and on-base percentage (.410), tied for second in hits (659), and third in batting average (.298).

Nine Oregon State players have batted better than .270 this season, with six of them playing in 40 or more games. The highlight of the Beavers’ lineup is 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year Jacob Melton, who’s batting .360 with a team-high 16 home runs and 81 RBI. Melton’s RBI total is the fourth-best in Division I.

As it heads to Corvallis, Auburn knows it’ll have to be aggressive on the mound against the Beavers, and it’ll look for that in the same pitching rotation it trotted out for this past weekend’s Auburn Regional, as Trace Bright will get the Saturday with Joseph Gonzalez to follow Sunday.

“They're aggressive,” Bright said. They like to play small ball, run, steal a few bases. They try to get offense going once they get on. I think they've got some power, but they like to try and move it around a little bit.

“It'll be a different environment, but getting ahead and being able to control the running game, keep them off the bases as much as possible, I think that'll kind of keep them from trying to play their game.”

Bright, Gonzalez and Mason Barnett were dominant in the Auburn Regional, pitching a combined 16⅓ innings of the 27 played. Bright and Barnett both set career highs in strikeouts, with 10 each, and of the trio’s 285 pitches thrown, 173 of them were called strikeouts.

Thompson also noted ahead of the Auburn Regional that the Tigers pitched Bright in Game One against Southeastern Louisiana, a team that reached base often and drew a Division I-best 130 hit by pitches, because “he's a guy that can pitch in, but not miss too much in. … We think he can command the ball, get in there.”

Coming into last week’s regional, Bright was already Auburn’s leader in strikeouts, and he and Barnett have now combined for 158 of the staff’s 589 strikeouts.

“We want to go out and set the tone early like we did this past weekend, try and get a win in that first game and then go from there,” Bright said. “Knowing that Joseph's right behind me game two, we'll have obviously a full bullpen, and scoring 51 runs in three games this past weekend, hopefully we continue that because it takes the pressure off the pitchers.”

