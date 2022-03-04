‘We just love it’: Auburn hosts ceremony for Neville Arena renaming

While neither Bill nor Connie attended Auburn, they have numerous ties to the university. Bill’s father, grandfather and grandmother all attended Auburn and earned degrees from the University.

Connie and Bill have also always been fans of the Tigers and their various teams. The pair were at the famous “Bo Over the Top” game and have shared countless other memories at Auburn sporting events together.

Basketball has always been the Neville’s favorite and since the opening of the arena back in 2010, the couple has been coming to games since the beginning.

“We’ve been coming to this arena since they built it and when it was maybe a quarter full, almost nobody there,” Connie said. “We were there, and we tried to fill up the space with our yelling as much as we could. We just love it so much.”

Auburn announced the name change of the arena back in February after the board of trustees approved it.

The first two events in Neville Arena will be for SEC championships as Auburn gymnastics entered Friday night with a chance to win a share of the SEC regular-season championship in its meet against Florida.