‘We’ll learn a lot’: Auburn men’s basketball’s game at South Florida start of valuable stretch

Pearl emphasized how adversity reveals character. While the Tigers have handled a few tough situations such as trailing Southern Indiana in the exhibition game or trailing UL-Monroe in the second half last week, Pearl wants to see how Auburn handles even more curveballs thrown its way.

Auburn finished well in the win over the Warhawks after coming out of the gates slowly. While Pearl wants to see his squad improve their play, he stressed the biggest adjustment needed is simply playing hard throughout the game.

“The thing you can control is just playing hard. Play hard for 40 minutes,” Pearl said. “We’re not ever going to play well for 40 minutes, but we’ve got to play hard for 40 minutes.”

As for Friday’s matchup, Auburn faces a South Florida team that went 9-13 last season and suffered a 53-41 loss to Georgia Southern last Saturday. Pearl noted the Bulls aren’t quite to the level of Houston or Memphis in the American Athletic Conference, but he noted they’re athletic and fast.

Friday’s game will stand as the first time players such as Jabari Smith, Wendell Green and Walker Kessler hit the road as Tigers. For Pearl, it’s all part of the plan to have his team primed and ready once the stakes are raised.

“Part of my philosophy of playing these non-conference road games is it’s about getting your team prepared,” Pearl said. “I don’t want our first road game to be — I think our second [conference] game this season we’re playing on the road in the SEC. So we will have played in neutral sites, we will have played in St. Louis and we will have played in Tampa.”