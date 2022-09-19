‘We lost our fundamentals’: Bryan Harsin, Austin Troxell assess offensive line play

Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State was collectively ugly for Auburn, but especially so for its offensive line.

The Nittany Lions were able to penetrate with ease, logging 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and six sacks, the third-most allowed in the country in both marks last week.

“We lost our fundamentals in this game,” Auburn offensive tackle Austin Troxell said Monday. “And that’s a key for offensive line play.”

The Penn State loss sits in a narrow scope of poor offensive line play for Auburn, as the Tigers have only allowed six or more sacks and 11 or more tackles for loss five times since 2006.

Two of those instances have come under head coach Bryan Harsin, including the Penn State loss, and last year’s Iron Bowl loss. In that loss, the Crimson Tide logged 15 tackles for loss and six sacks.

The other three instances include 2017’s loss to Clemson (14 TFLs, 11 sacks), 2012’s loss to Arkansas (11 TFLs, eight sacks) and 2006’s loss to the Razorbacks (11 TFLs, six sacks).

“It all goes back to the fundamentals of pass protection and run blocking,” Troxell said. “We just didn’t play clean on Saturday. That was the main issue.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Auburn allowed 20 quarterback pressures against Penn State. Nineteen of those pressures came against offensive linemen, with Troxell being charged with a team-high seven pressures allowed and center Tate Johnson logging five.

Despite the unit’s poor performance, Harsin was vague when discussing potential changes to the group’s starters Monday.

“Uh, yeah, not that I would tell you right now,” Harsin said. “We'll look at practice. We'll let guys compete. Yeah. I think that's the beauty of it, too. Guys are still competing. … We didn't play up to our standard or what we were capable of doing. So, some of that was us. Some of that was Penn State.

"Sometimes, you get in a 1-on-1 matchup, you just get whooped. So what is that? It's a fundamental correction that you've got to make. Is it a scheme correction or is it just a pure fundamental correction? Those are things that we assessed. It's a little bit of both. So that's what you work on at practice.

“You're gonna go out there and you're gonna work on scheme or you're gonna go out there and punch the bag for a while, right? Just get better at the 1-on-1 situations. So it was a combination of both things. We've identified that. We'll work on it this week. And we'll let guys compete on the o-line to get the best five out there.”