‘We need a federal law’: Power Five conferences ask senators for help prohibiting pay-for-play through NIL

All five Power Five commissioners have signed a letter to U.S. senators lamenting the use of NIL payments as “pay-for-play by another name,” and asking for a federal framework for NIL which would prevent boosters from having a role in recruiting high school and transfer athletes.
Senators Tommy Tuberville and Joe Manchin requested feedback on NIL from stakeholders in college athletics over the summer. Thursday morning, they released initial feedback including a letter co-signed by all five Power Five conference leaders. The wording in the letter is firm and written seemingly with alarm.
“Unfortunately, problems have emerged where it appears boosters are inducing high school and potential transfer student-athletes to their favored universities with payments inaccurately labeled as NIL licenses, with no connection to the value of any endorsement or any NIL activity,” the letter reads at one point.
“We need a federal law that prohibits conduct of this nature,” the commissioners plea outright later.
Tuberville and Manchin say they will be crafting NIL legislation with the goal of garnering bipartisan support in Congress on its way into becoming federal law.
The letter is signed by the commissioners of the SEC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac 12 and the ACC. It’s only part of the feedback the senators received. They say the United States Collegiate Athletic Association insists NIL deals must “remain above-board.” The NCAA itself told the senators that stories of athletes committing to one school only to be persuaded to another after a promise of NIL payments “are becoming increasingly prevalent and alarming.”
For their part, the Power Five commissioners listed six “pillars” they say would be integral to working NIL framework. Paraphrased:
— Athletes should be able to pursue NIL licenses under the same national ruleset, not rules that vary by state law
— NIL should not be a vehicle for pay-for-play; boosters should have no role in recruiting athletes
— Athletes should have access to dispute resolution and those brokering NIL deals should be subject to meaningful regulation
— Protections should be built into every agreement precluding a third party from obtaining long-term rights to an athlete’s name, image and likeness. “The collegiate years are a fleeting and fixed time period. No NIL licensee should be able to bind a student against his or her wishes,” the letter says.
— The amount an athlete earns from NIL should be commensurate with market rates for the activity and not a veiled inducement of pay-for-play
— Some mechanism for disclosure of NIL agreements to institutional compliance officers is necessary
The letter states that the impact of NIL on recruiting has been “undeniable.”
It was last summer when the Supreme Court deemed illegal the NCAA rules preventing athletes from making money off their name, image and likeness. What’s followed has been a dash to endorse athletes and the emergence of “collectives” at schools across the country holding the mission of getting cash in the hands of athletes at their favored university. “This kind of inducement was not what anyone had in mind when NIL was created, and federal legislation sponsored by members of both parties sought to prohibit the use of NIL as a recruiting inducement,” the letter from Power Five commissioners said.
Tuberville is a Republican and former football coach. Manchin is a Democrat and former quarterback at West Virginia. The senators say they plan to involve as many athletics leaders and representatives as possible as they work to write NIL legislation which they’ll try to pass into law.