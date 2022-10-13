‘We need a federal law’: Power Five conferences ask senators for help prohibiting pay-for-play through NIL

Letter from the Power Five conferences

August 31, 2022

The Honorable Tommy Tuberville

The Honorable Joe Manchin

United States Senate

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Senator Tuberville and Senator Manchin:

We appreciate your interest in pursuing Congressional action to create a fair national framework for student-athletes to pursue licenses for name, image and likeness (NIL) and are grateful for your request for our perspective.

Just over a year ago, college athletics underwent one of the most significant changes in its history - the introduction of name, image, and likeness compensation for student-athletes. That change, implemented in picccmcal fashion through differing state laws and NCAA guidance, has dramatically altered the landscape of college sports,

Enabling student-athletes to seek payment from third parties for the use of their NIL for endorsements, camps, and lessons created new opportunities for students and all of college athletics. As Commissioners, we recognize the rights of students to engage in this kind of market-based activity.

Unfortunately, problems have emerged where it appears boosters are inducing high school and potential transfer student-athletes to attend their favored universities with payments inaccurately labeled as NIL licenses, with no connection to the value of any endorsement or NIL activity. This kind of inducement was not what anyone had in mind when NIL was created, and federal legislation sponsored by members of both parties sought to prohibit the use of NIL as a recruiting inducement.

Lawmakers and university leaders opposed the use of NIL as an inducement because recruiting rules, and consistent enforcement of recruiting rules, are key to a national system in which universities of varying sizes, budgets, and fan bases can compete against each other. Two factors today are thwarting that common premise that underpins national competition.

First, the current myriad of state laws and individual school policies provide an uneven and confusing NIL rules landscape. It now can be difficult for young athletes and their families to make fully informed decisions in the recruiting process. Second, the current absence of limited liability protection has effectively chilled the enforcement of recruiting rules. We need a fair national framework, and a clear path to enforce it, that only federal legislation can provide.

There are six key pillars that are integral to a fair, and enforceable, federal framework for NIL.

First, all student-athletes, no matter their state, should be able to pursue licenses of their NIL by third parties under the same set of enforceable national rules.

Second, NIL payments should not be a vehicle for pay-for-play by another name, and boosters should have no role in recruiting high school and transfer student-athletes. We need a federal law that prohibits conduct of this nature.

Third, all student-athletes should have adequate protection as they engage in NIL activity, and these protections include assurances that those who seek to represent student-athletes are subject to meaningful regulation, and that student-athletes have access to appropriate dispute resolution processes regarding NIL licenses.

Fourth, protections should be built into every agreement that preclude the advisor and/or the third party from obtaining long term rights to the student-athlete's name, image, and likeness. The collegiate years are a fleeting and fixed time period. No NIL licensee should be able to bind a student against his or her wishes.

Fifth, the amount a student-athlete carns from an NIL license should be commensurate with market rates for the NIL activity and not a veiled inducement or pay-for-play.

Sixth, because transparency is integral to compliance with fair rules, some reasonable mechanism for disclosure of NIL agreements to institutional compliance officers is necessary.

The pace of change in college athletics today is swift, and we realize some members of Congress want to address issues beyond NIL. We are ready to engage in those conversations, including the need to preserve the advantages college athletes enjoy as students instead of being in the different role of employees. But with one year of NIL behind us, and both its peril and promise obvious, and its impact on recruiting undeniable, we believe creating a fair and enforceable framework for true NIL is a good, and needed, step we should take right now.

Sincerely,

James J. Phillips

Commissioner, Atlantic Coast Conference

Kevin Warren

Commissioner, Big Ten Conference

Brett Yormark

Commissioner, Big 12 Conference

George Kliavkoff

Commissioner, Pac-12 Conference

Greg Sankey

Commissioner, Southeastern Conference