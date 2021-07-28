‘We owed it to ourselves’: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee emerges from Biles firestorm as U.S. gymnastics’ best shot at Olympic gold

She is a tiger, the NBC commentary excitedly exclaimed.
In Team USA’s most dire moment in team finals, Sunisa Lee delivered. Now, her 5-foot frame stands in the spotlight as another storm swirls around her.
As United States gymnastics moves forward from the unfathomable, the Auburn signee has emerged as a top star — and as the nation’s best chance at bouncing back to win gold in Tokyo.
Lee enters individual all-around finals Thursday as a gold medal contender. She’s now the United States’ top entrant after Simone Biles withdrew from all-around finals Wednesday.
The all-around final opens at 5:50 a.m. Central Time on Thursday and will be streamed live online on NBCOlympics.com, before being replayed in primetime Tuesday night on NBC on tape delay.
National conversation has boiled over after America’s ace Biles pulled out of the team final following a disastrous vault, convinced that she would cost her team even more points if she had stayed in the lineup. But Lee must turn her focus forward: She’s the country’s best shot now at winning medals in the all-around final — and at winning medals in both the bars event final and beam event final later in the week.
Lee put down the third-best all-around score in qualifying. It’s the second-best score removing Biles.
Lee remains one of the favorites to win gold on bars in the individual bars final on Aug. 1. She put down the third-best beam routine in qualifying. The individual beam final is Aug. 2.
There’s still so much gymnastics left for the United States — and Lee seems to be facing it undeterred.
She has been unwavering in support for her teammate Biles, whose name has been trending ever since the toughest moment of her career. As parachuting pundits squabble about mental health in sports and the merits of Biles’ benching, Lee has stood firmly behind her and her decision-making.
Thrust into a spotlight she never would’ve wanted put on her at this Olympics, Lee has stood tall and spoken clearly.
“Being on Team USA puts so much pressure on you, because going in you’re just expected to win. Especially having Simone, I feel like people forget that she’s human and anything can happen,” Lee said to NBC’s Maria Taylor in an interview.
“It’s like: We don’t owe anybody anything. We don’t owe you a gold medal. You’re not the one competing,” she said, delivering a message that might he hard for some to hear. “We’re the ones that had to go through all of this — so, if anything, we owed it to ourselves and I think that’s what we did.”
She responded just as boldly Tuesday in the team final, under what she called the most pressure she’s ever experienced in her life. As Biles left the floor and shock surged through the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Lee regrouped to deliver a massive score on bars in the next rotation, helping to put Team USA back on track to at least win silver.
“Going up to perform that bar routine was the most pressure I’ve ever felt in my life,” she said to reporters after the team final in Tokyo. “Simone was gone, and being last is always the hardest thing. So when I was going up to do that bar routine, I just told myself to do what I normally do and just swing, because if I put all that pressure on myself I probably would’ve fallen because I was in my head — but I just tried not to think about the fact that Simone wasn’t competing or anything else.
“That’s really all bars is about. It’s all mental. So I’m really proud of myself.”
After delivering a solid score on beam, she filled in for Biles on floor and nailed a strong performance that upped her floor score from qualifying — all after entering the night benched on floor and not warming up for the event.
She’s a tiger, analysts proclaimed as she stepped off the floor, admiring her toughness in the situation.
Indeed: Lee signed a national letter of intent in December to compete for Auburn in the future. She rose through the ranks in gymnastics in Minnesota working with her club coach Jess Graba, who is the twin brother on Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba.
Lee and the gymnasts in the all-around final enter with a clean slate with no scores carrying over. In qualifying, Lee put down the third-best all-around score with a 57.166 which stood behind only Biles’ 57.731 and a 57.399 from Brazi’s Rebeca Andrade. Biles scratched out of the all-around final Wednesday.