‘We owed it to ourselves’: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee emerges from Biles firestorm as U.S. gymnastics’ best shot at Olympic gold

Lee remains one of the favorites to win gold on bars in the individual bars final on Aug. 1. She put down the third-best beam routine in qualifying. The individual beam final is Aug. 2.

There’s still so much gymnastics left for the United States — and Lee seems to be facing it undeterred.

She has been unwavering in support for her teammate Biles, whose name has been trending ever since the toughest moment of her career. As parachuting pundits squabble about mental health in sports and the merits of Biles’ benching, Lee has stood firmly behind her and her decision-making.

Thrust into a spotlight she never would’ve wanted put on her at this Olympics, Lee has stood tall and spoken clearly.

“Being on Team USA puts so much pressure on you, because going in you’re just expected to win. Especially having Simone, I feel like people forget that she’s human and anything can happen,” Lee said to NBC’s Maria Taylor in an interview.

“It’s like: We don’t owe anybody anything. We don’t owe you a gold medal. You’re not the one competing,” she said, delivering a message that might he hard for some to hear. “We’re the ones that had to go through all of this — so, if anything, we owed it to ourselves and I think that’s what we did.”