‘We’re blue-collar’: Bryan Harsin outlines mindset at Auburn, expectations for starters

When it comes to his new team, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin wants his players to put in the work at all times.
That mentality boils down to even the smallest details for the first-year head coach, which is why you likely won’t see any Tigers taking the elevator in the football facility.
Harsin appeared on the Tiger Talk radio show with Andy Burcham and Brad Law on Wednesday and explained the team has a sign in its facility encouraging injured players to take the elevator but for everyone else to take the stairs. Harsin explained it’s a way of living: understanding you have to climb every day to get to where you want to be.
That mindset is what Harsin wants from his players, whether they’re taking the stairs or gearing up for game day.
“It's really just who we are: we're blue-collar. I think that's got to be the mentality of this football team. We've got to be blue-collar, we've got to outwork people that we play, and we've got to do it each and every day,” Harsin said. “Just like today: it's Work Day Wednesday. You had a good Tuesday practice? Guess what: you come back on Wednesday and you work and you put in the time and the focus necessary to have a successful day.
“And I've seen that from guys. You see it in the weight room, you see it from a lot of different players on the team because here's the definition of leadership: when it's needed, provide it. I think guys have done that at times. I think coaches on our staff have done that at times.”
Harsin didn’t hesitate to name a few players who have lived up to that blue-collar mantra.
Harsin first pointed to Vanderbilt transfer Donovan Kaufman – who Harsin said was in line to start at nickel earlier Wednesday – as a player who stands out at practice with the way he hustles and finishes plays. He also named cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, who made an impression on Harsin going back to Pritchett’s efforts in the weight room and when doing speed work.
“There have been a lot of guys that have stepped up, a lot of guys who have been able to show leadership when it's needed,” Harsin said. “I think that's got to continue with that group of leaders that we have and also as our team matures and grows and develops and some of these young guys learn how to lead. That's got to be a big part of our future as well.”
Harsin was later asked how he and the coaching staff determine the starters, and he didn’t hesitate to break down that process.
Harsin explained the biggest factor is watching a player’s execution each day and whether or not they can accomplish the tasks at hand consistently. He also commended players who are willing to play on special teams, explaining those Tigers will have the upper hand because they’re dedicated to contributing in multiple ways.
Harsin made it clear that an all-in mentality from his players will go a long way. Still, Harsin explained anyone running with the first team right now better buckle up because their climb is just starting.
“If you've been chosen to be a starter right now, it's not time to sit back and relax. It's time to now go out there and take advantage of those reps that you have with the other 10 guys that are going to be starters with you, and now we start to pick up on our day-to-day execution,” Harsin said. “You should be operating at a higher level each at every practice. If that's not happening, then other guys are going to get a shot. That will continue throughout the year.
“It's always got to be constant competition, and everybody wants to play. The goal is to make sure that if you're out there getting the most reps that you take advantage of it, and if you're not getting all those reps, when you do make your opportunity count.”