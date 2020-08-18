‘We’re finally here’: After careful months, Auburn cherishes return to practice

Gus Malzahn gave his players a moment to count up their victories. They had worked hard, kept the course, and navigated an indescribably tumultuous summer just to get to this point.
And in this new world, every little win counts.
The Auburn football team excitedly opened fall practice on Monday on the first day of school on campus. While they were surrounded by as much uncertainty as there is anywhere else in the era of COVID-19, the Tigers cherished their chance to get back together for football activity after missing it in the spring and missing it all the way up to now.
Malzahn got the squad together to talk Sunday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with players wearing masks and spacing out in the bleachers. That’s when he told them to take a step back.
“I told them, ‘Guys, think back to the last five months, at everything we’ve done. And we’re finally here,’” Malzahn recounted, after so much stringent testing and the careful following of safety protocols. “We’re finally getting ready to start football. There was a lot of smiles on their faces when we talked about that.”
All things considered, Malzahn might not have actually seen those smiles, with the players wearing their masks to help mitigate the spread of the virus. But, as their coach, he could’ve known the smiles were there all the same.
Auburn has delivered 863 tests for players this summer since bringing them back for voluntary workouts in the bubble, with only 33 positives coming back according to Malzahn. Only one coach has experienced a positive test, back earlier in the summer. The team’s round of testing last week came back with zero positives, clearing the way for the team to practice.
“It’s finally good to go out there and actually start practice,” Malzahn said, speaking on a press conference on Zoom. “That’s what players love to do. That’s what coaches love to do. That’s why there’s really a lot of excitement — because we’re finally up to this point.”
The coaches and players recently have been talking about controlling what can control — a common phrase in sports that takes on a new meaning in the time of a pandemic — and thus far Auburn as a team has seemingly done everything it can do to eliminate outbreaks and protect its chances to have a season.
Four Auburn players did not practice Monday as they are still isolated from the rest of the group and are going through recommended protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus. The rest, though, got back out on the field in helmets and ran drills bringing them that much closer to kickoff. Auburn had only been allowed to do non-football conditioning workouts up to this point.
Finally, after a long wait — and after plenty of changes the players made to their lifestyle in isolation — football was back.
“The thing about our team is they’ve done a lot this summer. They’ve done a lot of sacrificing,” Malzahn said. “We’ve learned through the process. There was a time in midsummer when we had quite a few of those 33 positives, and our team just came together and started being accountable to each other when we’re outside this building.
“We’ve done a really good job inside this building, but when we go outside this building, we’ve got to be responsible. We’ve been preaching to our guys about masks, social distancing — your circle’s got to be very small, who you’re with,” he went on. “Our guys have done a super job with that, and I think because of the sacrifice they’ve done to get here, these guys want to play.”
The Pac 12 and Big Ten have postponed fall sports to the spring. The SEC is still clinging on hopes to play, releasing an overhauled 10-game schedule on Monday that the league hopes will allow teams the flexibility to get games in.
So far, Auburn internally has done what it’s needed to do to prevent an outbreak and get back out on the field.
Monday marked only a practice, but for the first time in a long time, Auburn was able to do just that.
