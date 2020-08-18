‘We’re finally here’: After careful months, Auburn cherishes return to practice

Gus Malzahn gave his players a moment to count up their victories. They had worked hard, kept the course, and navigated an indescribably tumultuous summer just to get to this point.

And in this new world, every little win counts.

The Auburn football team excitedly opened fall practice on Monday on the first day of school on campus. While they were surrounded by as much uncertainty as there is anywhere else in the era of COVID-19, the Tigers cherished their chance to get back together for football activity after missing it in the spring and missing it all the way up to now.

Malzahn got the squad together to talk Sunday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with players wearing masks and spacing out in the bleachers. That’s when he told them to take a step back.

“I told them, ‘Guys, think back to the last five months, at everything we’ve done. And we’re finally here,’” Malzahn recounted, after so much stringent testing and the careful following of safety protocols. “We’re finally getting ready to start football. There was a lot of smiles on their faces when we talked about that.”