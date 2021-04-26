‘We’re going to be Auburn’: Wochomurka lays out future for Auburn swimming and diving

Ryan Wochomurka turned the press conference around.
He stood by the pool in Auburn, speaking on the deck of the aquatics center on campus. Ripples in the water reflected off a stuffed glass trophy case nearby. High above, orange and blue championship banners lined the ceiling all the way across the length of the facility — then lapped back around for another row, then another row.
Auburn’s new swimming and diving coach had just been asked if he had the resources here to compete at the highest level. So he turned things around with a question of his own:
“I mean, look around you,” he smiled. “What else do we need?”
Of course, it’ll be a tall task to even touch the success Auburn’s program once had back in its best days in the early 2000’s, and Wochomurka surely knows that as well as anyone — but there’s always opportunity in a place where the names of Olympians don the walls.
As Wochomurka put it, the Tigers have the chance to stand on the shoulders of giants.
“It’s a dream come true, for sure,” he said simply.
Wochomurka spoke with the media Monday for the first time since being named the new coach on Friday. He laid out a little bit of his vision for the program, and talked about what’s important to him as Auburn swimming and diving takes its next steps.
Wochomurka knows about those glory days as well as anyone. He lived them. He was a part of three national championship teams as a swimmer at Auburn from 2002-05 and was a 21-time All-American as a Tiger.
But as he talked about coming back, and talked about what’s next, the jewel he spoke most highly of wasn’t any one of those achievements or any championship trophy:
It was Auburn.
“I just hope to provide them the same Auburn experience that I and so many had and is so special to us,” he said of his new team.
Wochomurka comes to Auburn from Houston, where he coached the women’s team to five straight American Athletic Conference team championships. Championships are the goal, too, at Auburn, where the Tigers were once a dominant force in the pool. The Auburn men won eight national championships between 1997 and 2009 and the Auburn women won five national championships between 2002 and 2007.
But Wochomurka admits that winning the national title is a step a ways down the to-do list right now on his first week on the job. The first thing he’s focused on is the prize on the Plains.
“I don’t know if we have to bring anything back. The thing that I’m looking to do is create a phenomenal Auburn experience and I think that’s something that transcends our program, going back to the 60’s and 70’s,” Wochomurka said. “And in conversations that I’ve had a lot with alumni in the last week, the Auburn experience transcends. To me, if we can provide that, then we can certainly provide a great opportunity.
“And then, to me, the success in the pool becomes a byproduct and a consequence of providing a phenomenal student-athlete and Auburn experience.”
Wochomurka’s vision for the future of the program of course includes using Auburn’s pedigree and SEC resources the best he can. He sees the men’s and women’s teams as one unit, and he plans for the teams to do a significant amount of training together and for each coach to work with each athlete.
To that end, he was still working on assembling his staff when he met with the media. He hadn’t even met the team yet. That was planned for later the same afternoon.
When asked what he wanted to impart to him, he said the first thing he wanted to do was listen to them.
Together, surely, they’ll find they have what they need to make something special happen in that pool again.
After all, all they have to do is look around.
“I’m going to be me, and my big ask is that you be you,” Wochomurka said, of his message to his athletes. “You be you — but together, the one thing I know we’re going to do, is, we’re going to be Auburn.”