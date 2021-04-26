‘We’re going to be Auburn’: Wochomurka lays out future for Auburn swimming and diving

Wochomurka knows about those glory days as well as anyone. He lived them. He was a part of three national championship teams as a swimmer at Auburn from 2002-05 and was a 21-time All-American as a Tiger.

But as he talked about coming back, and talked about what’s next, the jewel he spoke most highly of wasn’t any one of those achievements or any championship trophy:

It was Auburn.

“I just hope to provide them the same Auburn experience that I and so many had and is so special to us,” he said of his new team.

Wochomurka comes to Auburn from Houston, where he coached the women’s team to five straight American Athletic Conference team championships. Championships are the goal, too, at Auburn, where the Tigers were once a dominant force in the pool. The Auburn men won eight national championships between 1997 and 2009 and the Auburn women won five national championships between 2002 and 2007.

But Wochomurka admits that winning the national title is a step a ways down the to-do list right now on his first week on the job. The first thing he’s focused on is the prize on the Plains.