SAN FRANCISCO — Even on a sunny day, the Golden Gate Bridge has some cloud cover.

It’s 70 degrees on this Friday afternoon. There’s hardly a cloud in the sky, but the few that are around have made their home atop San Francisco’s most iconic landmark.

It’s quite the backdrop for a parking lot. And as if it didn’t feel lightyears away from the Plains of Auburn, a walk through the adjoined storefront of Sports Basement ensures it. Aisles are stocked with surfboards and ski goggles. Any team apparel takes up about a hat- and shirt-rack’s worth of space and is absent of college colors.

Walk in and head to the back of the storefront this afternoon, though. Step into “The Dairy,” a semi-private event space in back, and the only indicator of where you could be will make you think you’re back in Alabama.

That indicator is Joshua Blissett. He’s occupying one of the many stained and dusty lounge chairs against the walls. He’s got an AU logo across the chest of his biking jersey and Tiger Eyes on both sleeves, with bright orange socks to match.

Blissett was raised in Alabama, but never actually earned a degree from the school whose colors he’s donning. He graduated from UAB in 2000 and attended his first Auburn football game the same year. He “fell in love,” as he puts it, and has been a fan ever since. Nine years later, he moved to the Bay Area and is one of several with a love for Auburn who call the region home.

That population grew to thousands over the weekend when Auburn football played Cal in Berkeley. It was part of a weekend Blissett has been mapping out for years.

He’s been the president of the Northern California Auburn Club, an official chapter of the Auburn Alumni Association since 2019. He and the club have gone full stop to set up an experience that’s quite literally once in a lifetime, as the Tigers last played in the Bay Area in 1936.

“Obviously, we’re super excited for the team and to see our team in our backyard,” Blissett says, “But I think what’s really been driving everything that we want to do is being good hosts.”

NorCal Auburn Club hosted a wine tour of Napa Valley the day prior, as well as a 5K that afternoon. On this Friday, it did a group hike of Lands End and a bike tour across the Golden Gate Bridge, which has occupied the bulk of Blissett’s day. That’s on top of multiple happy hours and a party bus planned to take fans to tomorrow’s contest.

“We’re fully aware we live in a world-class travel city,” Blissett says. “To be in the city, to ride a trolley car, to visit Chinatown, to eat chowder out of a sourdough bowl, to see the Golden Gate Bridge, to visit Napa, to visit Sonoma — two world-class wine regions an hour, hour-and-a-half from here — are on a lot of people’s bucket lists. And we’re fully aware of that. At the end of the day, we just want to make sure that the people who came here had a blast.”

It’s been a long day for Blissett, who hopped on Bay Area Rapid Transit at 8 a.m. for the day’s bike ride, but it’s not over. He’s heading straight from Sports Basement to an English pub in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in a few minutes for NorCal Auburn Club’s second Auburn happy hour.

The good news for him is that, for however exhausted he is, the adrenaline and excitement of this long-planned weekend set in yesterday morning.

“We’re in it,” Blissett says, with his face wind-beaten and covered in dried sweat from a day of biking. “Let’s just groove this thing out. Let’s monitor stuff as much as we can, and let’s do it. Just be in the moment.”

Memorial Glade

The on-campus scenes of a UC Berkeley gameday are somewhat nonexistent. A walk up Piedmont Avenue goes through Greek Row, which is about as colorful as it gets. But walk a little further down Piedmont and past California Memorial Stadium. Campus goes silent, for a while at least.

At the intersection of Piedmont and University Drive, the noise picks back up. A trudge down University brings that noise to full volume at the bottom of a hill, and a blur of navy and orange comes into full focus.

It’s an Auburn tailgate, which is being sponsored by several different on-campus entities. Fenced in under tents at Memorial Glade is 1,000 Auburn faithful. Men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl is taking pictures with fans. University President Chris Roberts is here, as is Athletics Director John Cohen. And so is Blissett, whose orange T-shirt, navy beanie and sunglasses contrast the flood of sport coats, polos and khakis. He’s been in go-mode, greeting people as they enter and selling club tees all morning.

The excitement is palpable in this space, Blissett says. He’s met people from as far away as Auburn and Atlanta, and he’s even met some new faces from the Bay Area. But the day hasn’t been seamless. There was a snafu with the previously planned party bus.

“(There’s been) lots of emails, and texts, and jumping on the laptop to try to extrapolate an Excel spreadsheet of everyone who purchased tickets, and start drafting an email for: ‘You will be refunded, here are alternative ways to get to the game,’ and so on and so forth. ... ,” Blissett says, “So, you know, a lot of stress there.”

This is monitoring and being in the moment manifested. Right now is all about oversight, handling shakeups and helping host what Blissett calls “the hottest ticket in town.” But for all the work he’s doing, is Blissett going to get a chance to simply take this all in?

“I don’t know,” he says with a grin. “We’ll have to see. This is a pretty unique experience, so I hope I’ll get a chance to watch the game and just enjoy the moment. I think I will, but TBD.”

Section P, California Memorial Stadium

The work is done. The game tickets have sold, as have the shirts. The excursions and the happy hours have been had. With the work behind him, Blissett’s moment of enjoyment has arrived.

Auburn football is about five sections wide in the southeast corner of California Memorial Stadium. Blissett’s in the midst of it, shaker in hand, enjoying his first Auburn game in-person since USC played at Jordan-Hare Stadium two decades ago. He’s never seen Memorial Stadium this loud, he says, nor this full.

While the week has been years in the making, its impact on the NorCal Auburn Club is likely to sustain long after tonight’s game ends. All of the week’s contributions, which Blissett estimated was about $15,000, went toward the club’s endowed scholarship fund.

It’s a brisk night in Berkeley, down into the upper 50s, but the chill isn’t keeping Auburn fans away. It’s a game that, albeit ugly, is heading for some late theatrics. It’s the third quarter, and the visitors are trailing, but the smile on Blissett’s face isn’t telling of that.

It’s a smile that’s as much a result of what’s on the field as it is a reply to the waves, hellos, hugs or handshakes that are coming his way seemingly every minute. As the quarter winds down, the couple in front of him, Percy and Sam Burnett, is getting ready to take off and gives Blissett a goodbye hug.

“He’s breathed life into this club,” Sam says.

The Burnetts had been participating in club events for more than a decade, and Blissett explains that they’re moving to Michigan in the morning. They delayed their move to stick around for the weekend and one final Auburn game.

As for the credit he’s given, Blissett’s not so quick to hang onto it.

“If I’d never met Victoria Tice when she expressed interest in working together for scholarship fundraising and communication ideas, I never would’ve agreed to participate as an organizer,” Blissett says. “If Victoria hadn’t recruited Arthur Mendes, our club’s finance director, to help, I wouldn’t have continued working in my role when she moved back to Alabama.”

His thanks continue, not only to several other club officers, but to more than a dozen volunteers who helped throughout the week.

“We can’t thank them enough for their commitment,” he says. “No one person could lead the initiatives we implemented this week. Certainly not me. Everything we did this week — everything we’ve done for the past four years — has been a team effort, and I can’t stress that enough.”