‘We’re lucky to have him’: Pearl says Thompson ‘represents Auburn so well’

As soon as he hopped on a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday, Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl asked a question.

"You guys like my shirt?"

The Tigers head coach was wearing a white shirt that had the word "OMAHA" across the chest, though the first "A" was Auburn's primary "AU" logo, with a blue and orange stripe running above and below it.

Pearl, who is planning to travel to the NBA Draft on Thursday in Brooklyn, has already made one trip this week to support the Auburn Tigers, as he was in Omaha, Neb., on Monday afternoon for their 6-2 win against Stanford in the College World Series. Wearing his "OMAUHA" shirt from his office in Auburn on Tuesday, Pearl spoke highly of the experience.

"Just amazing to watch Butch Thompson, Tim [Hudson] and Gabe [Gross] and the coaching staff," Pearl said. "Man, I’m so proud of them. They’ve got bad news for everybody, right? Just worst to first. Just the culture of Auburn baseball and Butch Thompson baseball, he’s so humble. He represents Auburn so well.

"We’re just lucky to have him. Those boys are lucky to have him, and they know it. I’m just so impressed."

Pearl's Monday appearance in Omaha included an appearance on the Auburn Sports Network radio broadcast, an in-game interview on the jumbo-tron at Charles Schwab Field, as well as a photo with Sonny DiChiara and his father, Mike DiChiara, following the win.

Honor to this pic with Sonny D and his Dad after beating Stanford. We wouldn’t be here without em! Tigers 4-1 vs the PAC 12. See you tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/5c8roU0yAw — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) June 20, 2022

"Look at what they’ve done to get to where they’ve gotten," Pearl said. "To beat Florida State in baseball in postseason is really hard to do, and they beat the best of what the Pac-12 had to offer in UCLA and Oregon State and now Stanford. Just incredible. [I] hope they can get this one tonight."

Throughout his Tuesday press conference, Pearl continued to circle back to the baseball program. Asked about what it would mean for Auburn to have two first-round draft picks Thursday, he pointed to a team motto of "Make History." Then, he pointed out Butch Thompson.

"Butch Thompson won a game in the College World Series against Stanford," Pearl said. "I was at Stanford as an assistant coach. I know what a historically successful, nationally recognized baseball program Stanford is, and we beat them in the College World Series in an elimination game. That’s historical."

Asked about what Jabari Smith's likely high selection in Thursday's draft will do for Auburn's brand, Pearl, again, eventually circled back to baseball.

"If you want to judge Auburn basketball, man, judge Auburn basketball based on Jabari Smtih and Walker Kessler, right?" Pearl said. "I'm down with that. If that's our brand, man. That's like where he obviously helps us. ... Look, we had Suni Lee, alright? We had Tank Bigsby, running back. We had Jabari Smith, you know? We have Sonny D, right now, hitting dingers in baseball. It's just crazy."

Pearl said that should the Tigers beat Arkansas in their 6 p.m. game Tuesday, he'll fly back to Omaha for what would be a Wednesday matchup against Ole Miss before leaving for Brooklyn on Thursday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.