‘We’re prepared’: Auburn recognizes challenge ahead in top-25 matchup with Penn State

Auburn’s game at Penn State on Saturday stands as a once-in-a-lifetime trip for a Tigers program that has only played three Big Ten teams during the regular season in the program’s history.
While history will be made either way when Auburn takes the field in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, the Tigers are determined to do what they can to make the matchup one to remember.
No. 22 Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC) is set to square off against No. 10 Penn State (2-0, 0-0 B10) in one of the country’s most highly-anticipated Week 3 games. The matchup marks Auburn’s first trip to the Northeast in the regular season since a 2001 game at Syracuse and stands as only its third game ever against the Nittany Lions.
“You can see they’re a very good team,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said of Penn State. “They have a chance to be at home, and we know we have to handle our business this week as far as just getting ourselves prepared.”
Harsin commended Penn State for its season-opening victories over Wisconsin and Ball State – the latter being the defending MAC champion – and pointed to some of the Nittany Lions who have stood out. He named wide receiver Jahan Dotson initially before giving additional praise to fellow receiver Parker Washington, running back Noah Cain and quarterback Sean Clifford.
Clifford, a senior, has started strong this fall after a tough 2020 in which he threw just 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions as part of a Penn State team that started 0-5 before rallying by winning four straight.
Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten pointed to Clifford’s wealth of experience and explained there likely isn’t much the opposing quarterback hasn’t seen in a game.
“He's a very experienced guy being a redshirt senior. He's been in a lot of big games. He's played in a lot of big-time showdowns, so we know we're getting an experienced quarterback,” Wooten said Tuesday. “Obviously he's able to beat you with his feet and his arm, so he can make all the throws, and just having the extra dynamic piece of being able to run gives him a different challenge for the defense.”
The Nittany Lions are still adjusting to a new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich. Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe described what he’s seen from their offense in preparation for Saturday’s game, saying Penn State likes to run a lot of formations with their personnel positioned largely on the boundary side – the side of the field that’s smaller and closest to the nearest sideline.
Pappoe also said he expected to see a lot of quick-game action with screens being an important part of the Penn State attack. The junior also knows the Tigers have to limit explosive plays, with Dotson being a key player the defense has to pay attention to.
“I don’t know the dude’s name, but No. 5 [Dotson] – their receiver – I know that’s their go-to guy with the deep ball,” Pappoe said. “We just have to keep a cap on that and eliminate the explosive plays, but we know they’re going to go for the big plays. So, yeah, we just have to do our best to stay on top of that.”
On the other side of the ball, Harsin pointed to the Nittany Lions’ success in limiting opponents from finding the end zone. Penn State is tied for 10th in red zone defense through two games thanks to only allowing scores on 50 percent of opponent’s red-zone trips and only allowing touchdowns on 25 percent of them.
Harsin also addressed Penn State’s returning playmakers in the secondary – a group that includes safety JaQuan Brisker and cornerback Joey Porter – along with linebacker Ellis Brooks and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, the latter of whom has impressed since transferring from Temple.
Harsin along with his players understand the Tigers have to bring their A-game Saturday in order to walk away with a victory. While that challenge will be daunting, players such as running back Tank Bigsby are embracing the moment as something that could be truly special.
“I've never played in a stadium where a lot of people like that. I'm ready for it,” Bigsby said. “I feel like it's going to bring a lot of energy to our team, being in that stadium. It's going to be a good atmosphere, and we're prepared and we're ready to go out there.”