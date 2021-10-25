‘We’re still developing’: Bryan Harsin confident in Auburn’s bye week approach

Auburn’s bye week last week seemed to arrive at the perfect time for the Tigers.
Based on what head coach Bryan Harsin saw, the players and staff made the most of it, too.
Harsin discussed the Tigers’ approach in the days following their 38-23 road victory over Arkansas. The first-year head coach explained how he navigates a bye week depends on the team’s mentality and that this squad showed no intent on letting up despite not having a game.
“It’s about the mentality of your players. ‘Are we still trying to get better through the bye week?’ I don’t think we took the bye week for granted. I think we went out there, and guys practiced hard, from what I saw,” Harsin said. “I think our players — and certainly we know as a staff — we’re nowhere where we need to be in order for us to have a day where we can just kind of back off.
“We’re still learning, we’re still developing. We’re still spending a ton of time on just getting some of these basic fundamentals and even schemes and details still installed to the point where we can do them at a consistent, consistent rate.”
Harsin said Auburn held three practices last week, the last coming on Thursday. With most of the coaching staff out on the road recruiting, the Thursday session consisted of Harsin, assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, graduate assistants and analysts while the team’s captains mostly led the way.
Harsin pointed to the bye week as extremely valuable to the Tigers’ younger players. He explained several Auburn underclassmen demonstrated their development during that time, and he added players tested well in the weight room and provided more of a foundation on which to build.
Harsin also said the week was incredibly valuable given the bumps and bruises a number of Auburn players are dealing with.
“The other thing the bye week provided for the players was a chance to heal,” Harsin said. “Some of the guys have been playing — [it was] just a little bit of time to let those guys still get work in but rest. Not get as many as reps as they have previously in our weeks of practice. So getting a few guys just feeling better and a chance to hopefully get some guys back through the bye week, which was good and good timing for us.”
Harsin was later asked about injuries, and as it stands the Tigers appear in good shape. Harsin said defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright, who tore his ACL during the spring, was the only player dealing with a season-ending injury.
With seven games in the books, last week’s bye week gave Auburn a chance to regroup and recover and allowed the coaches to briefly put their full attention on future Tigers.
Harsin shared his appreciation for how everyone handled the rare time without a game, though he made it clear he was excited for the Tigers’ return to play.