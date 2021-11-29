‘We’re trying to win a championship’: Bryan Harsin reflects on first season at Auburn

Harsin explained those efforts take time, and in that time will come wins and losses.

Having said that, he wasn’t in the mood to take comfort in any progress made given Auburn had just lost to the rival Crimson Tide.

“Are we going to take our ball and go home? Hell no,” Harsin said. “We’re going to keep working on the things we’ve got to get better at. We’re going to develop the program the way we need to.”

While the Tigers’ regular season is over, Harsin made it clear there was still plenty of work to do.

Harsin explained he’ll truly assess his first season after the bowl game and that the focus now is for the Tigers to end the season with a victory. He said everyone is concentrating on taking care of this year’s team and preparing for that bowl. Harsin and the rest of the staff are also going all in on recruiting in the lead-up to the early signing period, which begins on Dec. 15.

Harsin’s first regular season at Auburn ended with a disappointing four-game losing streak, but he was in no mood for excuses after the Iron Bowl. Instead, Harsin emphasized what needs to be improved and the importance of tangible results when it comes to the final score.

“Every game we play, we want to win. There’s not a moral victory, at least in my book from that standpoint. That’s why you keep score at the end of the day,” Harsin said. “We can learn a lot and take away a lot of things, but at the end of the day we want to win every single game. That’s always the goal.”