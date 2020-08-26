‘We’re used to it’: Auburn football sees 10-game grind as an advantage

Auburn wasn’t going to flinch.

It didn’t matter who the SEC put on the team’s new schedule. It didn’t matter how many powerhouses got thrown at Auburn in a row. Everyone who has followed them knows that the Tigers don’t back down from the gauntlet.

“Listen, put me in a parking lot, with bears, and I’ll go out there and play,” KJ Britt said, shrugging.

It’s hard to doubt him. Auburn takes great pride in fighting through one of the hardest schedules in college football seemingly every year now, so getting two new games against SEC powers wasn’t going to shake the team.

In fact: Not only is Auburn unbothered by the challenge of playing 10 SEC games this fall instead of eight, but the players and coaches consider the league’s brutal new schedule an advantage.

In this unusual year, the Tigers figure the rest of the league is just being welcomed to their world.

“I believe that our schedule has been preparing us since I’ve been here for a season like this,” said Britt, Auburn’s leader and the heart of the defense at linebacker. “We have been going week in, week out, year in, year out, tough schedule to tough schedule. I believe this right here is what Auburn is used to.