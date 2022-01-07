‘We really want those rings’: Auburn gymnastics enters new spotlight with high hopes and high expectations

It isn’t just about Lee, either. Having the Olympic all-around champion on board lifts the program’s visibility in major ways, but at the end of the day one athlete can only do so much and in college gymnastics one athlete can only score as high as a 10.

It’s about talented newcomers like Lee mixing in with returning stars like Derrian Gobourne — and the return of super seniors like Drew Watson, bent on making a run out of this season to remember for Auburn gymnastics.

In all, Auburn has 19 athletes pushing for starting spots in practice, and that depth is what could help lift the Tigers to the next level in 2022, Graba says.

“The last couple years, our premier talent has been good enough to make it, but we really couldn’t handle a couple of sicknesses, a couple of injuries,” Graba said. “Last year, we came out of the gate strongly against Florida and were ranked in the top 10 right away in the beginning of the season. And we went two or three meets there in the middle of January without Aria (Brusch) and without Cassie (Stevens) — two heavy hitters. That’s seven routines, and it showed in our scoring.