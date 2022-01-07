‘We really want those rings’: Auburn gymnastics enters new spotlight with high hopes and high expectations

Suni Lee just shrugged and smiled.
It’s been a whirlwind, but somehow she kept the outlook so simple. She hasn’t slowed down since winning gold at the Olympics last summer, and for her Auburn teammates, the recent weeks could’ve been just as chaotic as they prepared for a season unlike any other.
But the focus is clear as competition begins.
“We really want those rings,” Lee said simply. Yes, at the end of the day, it’s just about chasing championships.
“I’m really excited because I think this team has so much potential and each person on the team brings something to the table.”
The Auburn gymnastics team opens its 2022 season tonight on the road at the University of North Carolina. The tri-meet also featuring Bowling Green is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT and is set to be streamed on GoHeels.com.
So begins a new season in a new spotlight for Auburn, with a superstar in the sport suiting up for the Tigers after changing the program forever.
And Lee isn’t kidding about chasing those championships: Auburn opens the season ranked No. 14 in the WCGA coaches’ poll, but the team is talking up a run at the national finals meet and head coach Jeff Graba thinks it’s a realistic goal for this roster.
It isn’t just about Lee, either. Having the Olympic all-around champion on board lifts the program’s visibility in major ways, but at the end of the day one athlete can only do so much and in college gymnastics one athlete can only score as high as a 10.
It’s about talented newcomers like Lee mixing in with returning stars like Derrian Gobourne — and the return of super seniors like Drew Watson, bent on making a run out of this season to remember for Auburn gymnastics.
In all, Auburn has 19 athletes pushing for starting spots in practice, and that depth is what could help lift the Tigers to the next level in 2022, Graba says.
“The last couple years, our premier talent has been good enough to make it, but we really couldn’t handle a couple of sicknesses, a couple of injuries,” Graba said. “Last year, we came out of the gate strongly against Florida and were ranked in the top 10 right away in the beginning of the season. And we went two or three meets there in the middle of January without Aria (Brusch) and without Cassie (Stevens) — two heavy hitters. That’s seven routines, and it showed in our scoring.
“So that wipes out your ranking,” he explained. Yes, after Brusch and Stevens went down last season, Auburn struggled to keep up in the ever-competitive SEC, and that gave Auburn a lower seeding for the postseason. When you have a lower seeding, it’s harder to advance out of regionals. The domino effect begins when one or two starters go down.
This year, though, with Lee leading a boon of new talent joining the team as newcomers and with super seniors coming back to compete alongside her, Graba figures Auburn has the depth to make a run.
“This year, the goal is that change-out: If we lose a couple of girls, that we plug somebody in who’s within a quarter of a 10th of that scoring potential — or actually even tied with it,” he explained. “So that’s why I believe that this is not a high goal for us. It’s a realistic goal for us to get to the Final Four.”
The other part of it: Iron sharpens iron, and the Tigers are excited to see how the competition in their own practice gym pays off on the floor on meet night.
“I like it, because I think it just adds an extra level of competitiveness within the team and all it does is it pushes everyone to get that much better,” Stevens said. “You might have been in the lineups but no one’s safe, per se. You’ve still got to keep proving yourself week in and week out.”
Stevens is set to compete in the all-around for Auburn in tonight’s opening meet, as is Brusch. Gobourne is set to anchor Auburn on bars, floor and vault.
Lee will compete on bars and beam as she continues to adjust to college scoring and make the transition from international competition.
All told, it could be a slow rev up: “I just want to see them fight a little bit,” Graba said on his expectations for the opener. “I want to see them get out there and work at it. But we’re taking it a month at a time, a week at a time, a meet at a time.”
But the season is finally here, and the new Tigers are excited to show off what all the hype’s about.
“I’m excited because this team is really great,” Lee said. “The girls are amazing. I just can’t wait for everybody to see what we’ve been doing in the gym.”